the more elegant side of the coupe

We are already used to Alpine discovering us from time to time a special edition on its sports car, the A110. The last one is the Alpine A110 Légende GT 2021, a version that aims to bring out the more elegant side of the small coupe. It is a copy that is limited to 300 units for Europe and that is already on sale in our country for a price from 74,800 euros. Whoever chooses it will take a model that achieves the perfect balance between comfort and performance.

This Alpine A110 Légende GT introduces a notable change in the powertrain, compared to last year. It uses the 1.8-liter four-cylinder turbo engine with 292 hp and 320 Nm of torque, the figure that is available on the A110S. It is linked to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, achieving exemplary performance. Accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.5 seconds and its maximum speed is 250 km / h, while it completes 400 meters from a standstill in 12.6 seconds.

Although it must be recognized that the most interesting news of the new Alpine A110 Légende GT 2021 come in your configuration. On the outside you can choose the new matt Mercury Silver color and it is also available with the Abyssal Blue that was already in the range. It has LED taillights that are also new, while the Alpine logos are in pale gold. The 18-inch Grand Prix wheels Diamond-coated contrast with the two body tones and hide bright gold-colored brake calipers.

Inside what stands out the most are the Comfort Sabelt seats, which give this Alpine A110 Légende GT 2021 extra comfort. They do this thanks to the six-way electric settings and are offered with two different upholstery. Those with a silver exterior have black leather with gray stitching, while the blue ones have amber brown leather upholstery. The leather extends to the door area and the roof is in Dynamic microfiber with glossy carbon trims.

Other details on this specimen are the specific floor mats or the aluminum footrest on the passenger side. His standard equipment It is very prominent and has elements such as the front and rear sensors, the reversing camera or the Focal sound system. As we already said, you can already reserve 300 units of the Alpine A110 Légende GT 2021 to be sold in Europe through the brand’s own application. Subsequently, the closest Alpine Center is chosen to place the firm order.

