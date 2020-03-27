Every March, the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland reveals its always incredible and electric line-up. However, due to the global coronavirus pandemic, organizers have also been forced to postpone the party. But this is just where they raffled in a big way. In order not to leave fans empty-handed, the Montreux Jazz Festival has just unearthed from its archives more than 50 complete sets of acts such as Johnny Cash, Deep Purple, Carlos Santana, James Brown, Nina Simone, Alanis Morissette, Marvin Gaye, The Raconteurs and many, many more …

“During this unprecedented time, fans will have the opportunity to experience iconic performances by some of their favorite artists from their living rooms,” read a press release via NME. “Including rare concerts by “The Godfather of Soul”, James Brown, who performed at the festival in 1981, and the legendary Nina Simone in 1976. Fans can also enjoy Johnny Cash’s live performance in 1994as well as the electrifying show by the innovative hip hop group RUN DMC in 2001 ″.

“We hope a little music and soul will light up your day!” They include in the statement. And with those performances, plus those by Ray Charles, Nile Rodgers & Chic, and Phil Collins, as well as the Wu-Tang Clan and Simply Red, there’s no way to feel sad these days.

Due to the exceptional circumstances, we have decided to postpone the announcement of the line-up and will communicate a new date soon. During this period, we have made over 50 Festival concerts available to stream for free. https://t.co/d7dsCD2KF9 pic.twitter.com/XJWBzB2wNk

– Montreux Jazz Festival (@MontreuxJazz) March 26, 2020

By now you are surely wondering how to access these jewels to see Johnny Cash. The truth is that it is really simple. All you have to do is go to the official website of the Montreux Jazz Festival (here), and follow the instructions that come there. The concerts will only be available for 30 days, so there is no time to waste. Similarly, and to make it even easier, here are the steps to follow:

Go to stingray.com/FREEMJF1M

Enter the code FREEMJF1M

Find all the concerts of the Montreux Jazz Festival here: stingray.com/MJF