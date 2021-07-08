The Montreal Impact takes the three points against New York City (2-1)

07/08/2021 at 03:44 CEST

The Montreal Impact added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-1 against him New York City this thursday in the Stade Saputo. The Montreal Impact arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after achieving the 1-0 victory against the Inter Miami. Regarding the New York team, the New York City won the DC United by 2-1 and previously he did it too, before the Atlanta United by 1-0. After the score, the Montreal team is fourth at the end of the game, while the New York City is sixth.

The game started in an unbeatable way for the New York team, who premiered the luminous with a goal of Parks in minute 29. However, the Montreal Impact reacted and equalized the contest by means of a penalty goal of Toye on the edge of the end, at 42, concluding the first half with a 1-1 on the spotlight.

In the second period the goal came for the Montreal team, which turned the score around with a goal from Quioto at 73 minutes, thus ending the confrontation with the score of 2-1.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Montreal Impact gave entrance to Brault-Guillard, towers, Ahmed Hamdi, Johnsen Y Waterman for Lappalainen, Toye, Mihailovic, Quioto Y Choiniere, Meanwhile he New York City gave entrance to Andrade, Thórarinsson, Medina Y Sizes Magno for Ibeagha, Amundsen, Ismael tajouri Y Parks.

The referee sanctioned four players with a yellow card. He showed a yellow card to Brault-Guillard, of Montreal Impact and three to Moralez, Ibeagha Y Morales of New York City.

With 19 points, the Montreal Impact from Wilfried nancy was placed in fourth place in the general table at the end of the match, in a qualifying place for a playoff spot for the title, while the team led by Ronny Deila it was placed in sixth place with 17 points, also occupying a place of access to a playoff place for the championship.

The next day the Montreal team will play against Cincinnati, Meanwhile he New York City will seek the triumph before him Columbus Crew.

Data sheetMontreal Impact:Pantemis, Camacho, Bassong, Struna, Mihailovic (Ahmed Hamdi, min.78), Wanyama, Maciel, Lappalainen (Brault-Guillard, min.46), Choiniere (Waterman, min.90), Toye (Torres, min.69) and Quioto (Johnsen, min.78)New York City:Barraza, Ibeagha (Andrade, min.72), Chanot, Amundsen (Thórarinsson, min.81), Tinnerholm, Parks (Talles Magno, min.82), Morales, Acevedo, Ismael Tajouri (Medina, min.81), Castellanos and MoralezStadium:Stade SaputoGoals:Parks (0-1, min. 29), Toye (1-1, min. 42) and Quioto (2-1, min. 73)