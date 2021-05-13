The Montreal Impact takes the three points against Inter Miami (0-2)

05/13/2021 at 3:32 AM CEST

The Montreal Impact played and won 0-2 last Thursday’s game in the Inter Miami. The Inter Miami wanted to improve their figures in the tournament after drawing 1-1 in the last duel played against the Atlanta United. For his part, Montreal Impact he was defeated 2-0 in the last game he played against the Vancouver Whitecaps. After the duel, the team of Miami is tenth, while the Montreal Impact he remained leader of Major League Soccer.

Good start to the game for him Montreal Impact, which opened the scoreboard with a bit of Johnsen in the 15th minute. After a new play, the score of the Montreal team increased, which distanced itself by establishing the 0-2 by means of a double goal from Johnsen in the 25th minute. After this, the first half ended with a score of 0-2.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the duel ended with a score of 0-2.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Inter Miami gave entrance to Higuain for Chapman, Meanwhile he Montreal Impact gave entrance to Love sejdic for Mihailovic.

The referee sanctioned two players with a yellow card, one for the players of the Inter Miami and one for the players of the Montreal Impact. By the players of Miami the card went to Gonzalez Pirez and on the part of the Montreal players to Kamal miller.

With this result, the Miami remains with five points and the Montreal Impact it goes up to eight points.

On the next round of Major League Soccer, both the Montreal Impact As the Inter Miami will play a new game against him Atlanta United and the Cincinnati respectively.

Data sheetInter Miami:McCarthy, González Pirez, Shawcross, Brek Shea, Ulloa, Matuidi, Gregore, Pizarro, Morgan, Chapman (Higuaín, min.46) and HiguaínMontreal Impact:Pantemis, Camacho, Kamal Miller, Struna, Piette, Ahmed Hamdi, Mihailovic (Amar Sejdic, min.37), Lappalainen, Bayiha, Johnsen and QuiotoStadium:Inter Miami CF StadiumGoals:Johnsen (0-1, min. 15) and Johnsen (0-2, min. 25)