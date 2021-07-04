The Montreal Impact achieves the victory against Inter Miami (1-0)

07/04/2021 at 3:36 AM CEST

The Montreal Impact won 1-0 against Miami during the match played this Sunday in the Stade Saputo. The Montreal Impact He faced the match with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 1-1 in the last match held against the Nashville SC. Regarding the team of Miami, the Inter Miami lost by a result of 1-2 in the previous match against the Orlando City and accumulated four consecutive defeats in the competition. With this result, the Montreal team is eighth at the end of the game, while the Miami is thirteenth.

The match started in a positive way for the Montreal team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Choiniere. With this 1-0, the first half of the game ended.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the result 1-0.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Montreal Impact gave entrance to Brault-Guillard, Bassong, Ahmed Hamdi, towers Y Piette for Lappalainen, Choiniere, Quioto, Love sejdic Y Toye, Meanwhile he Miami gave entrance to Higuain, Pizarro, Higuain Y Shawcross for Brek Shea, Chapman, Matuidi Y Leerdam.

The referee decided to caution six players. On the part of the Montreal players the yellow card went to Wanyama, Struna Y Camacho and by the Miami admonished Gonzalez Pirez, Leerdam Y Gregore.

With this defeat, after finishing the match, the Inter Miami it ranked thirteenth in the table with eight points. The Montreal Impact, meanwhile, reached eighth place with 16 points.

Data sheetMontreal Impact:Pantemis, Camacho, Wanyama, Kamal Miller, Struna, Mihailovic, Amar Sejdic (Torres, min. 87), Choiniere (Bassong, min. 80), Lappalainen (Brault-Guillard, min. 46), Quioto (Ahmed Hamdi, min. 86) and Toye (Piette, min.87)Inter Miami:McCarthy, González Pirez, Figal, Makoun, Leerdam (Shawcross, min.91), Matuidi (Higuaín, min.89), Gregore, Chapman (Pizarro, min.70), Brek Shea (Higuaín, min.46), Morgan and CarranzaStadium:Stade SaputoGoals:Choiniere (1-0, min. 41)