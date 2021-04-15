The Montreal Grand Prix canceled for the second consecutive year

04/15/2021 at 8:06 PM CEST

The Montreal Formula 1 Grand Prix, one of the classics of the championship and that It had to be celebrated this year on June 13, has been canceled for the second consecutive year as a result of covid-19, according to the Canadian public radio, Radio-Canada, on Thursday.

The decision has been made by the Montreal health authorities after determining that even without the presence of the public in the stands, the celebration of the race poses a serious danger spread of the disease because the team members would be in contact with hundreds of volunteers who make the Grand Prix possible.