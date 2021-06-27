The montonera caused by an amateur, criminalized action

06/27/2021 at 6:55 PM CEST

It all started when the DSN team filed a complaint asking for responsibility for the fall and abandonment of its corridor Jasha Sütterlin. The Finisterre Gendarmerie was forced to initiate an investigation to identify the girl who caused the accident in which numerous Tour riders were involved; some images that have already been around the world.

A telephone was even enabled and citizen assistance was requested to be able to locate the culprit of the montonera who can be charged with a crime for causing involuntary injuries that cause sick leave. In fact, with the complaint, the German group DSN was seeking civil liability to take care of the expenses derived from the time in which they will not be able to count on the services of their broker.

Likewise, the Tour management called for calm and above all respect for the peloton to the spectators who have returned to the gutters this year after the 2020 restrictions due to the pandemic.

The Catalan corridor, Marc soler, one of those affected by the recklessness of the spectator, traveled to Barcelona yesterday, before going to Pamplona to undergo a review at the University Clinic of Navarra, where Movistar usually treats injured runners. In principle, the fall that caused fractures in both arms does not require surgery, so Soler’s recovery is expected to be quick and the cyclist can be ready for the Vuelta.

One of the reasons why he did not quit after falling was because at the Giro he got off his bike and left the race with pain but without fractures and then he regretted not holding out a little longer to try to continue in the race. That is why he did 46 kilometers with both arms broken.