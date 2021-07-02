The month of LGTBIQ + Pride through 4 stories told in images

There are many ways to face LGTBIQ + Pride month, to support the cause and vindicate the rights of the collective. For Erea Azurmendi, a professional photographer, images, color and light are the ways of talking about the fears and strengths that define people who have overcome their fears because of how they feel.

The Light in Your Shadow is the project in which Erea represents the deep fears of four protagonists on the occasion of LGTBIQ + Pride month. All associated with their gender identity and sexual orientation, which, after being overcome, have become their greatest strengths and supports.

“The Light in your shadow series was born as a vital need to use my photography as something positive for society. I went through a vital and creative crisis a couple of years ago in which I decided that beyond beauty, I wanted to leave something positive, my two cents“, explains the photographer to Ezanime.net. Social networks, which show only the good part of life, have put aside fears and vulnerabilities. Showing that part that is also part of us has been Erea’s goal.

In a series of really beautiful images, one of the peculiarities of this photography artist’s work is that all her photos have been taken with an iPhone 12 Pro Max in Apple Pro Raw format. A double message if possible: taking impressive photos is within everyone’s reach. Also with scenes ready for the shot in the absence of final touches. Preferably with super wide-angle optics, this “makes subjects appear smaller in a much larger space, which sometimes helps me convey that feeling of loneliness,” explains Erea. The use of light is essential: “Fears do not bring direct light and strengths do. It is the passage from shadow to light, and from giving light to shadow.”

We tell you the story behind the characters in The Light in Your Shadow, their life as members of the LGTBIQ + collective and their beautiful full-color photographs – an element that for Erea is an essential way of transmitting a voice and a feeling. All through the voices of four protagonists.

Edu’s story

Edu Orozco’s story portrayed by Era could be that of many of the boys that at some point they felt different and that they are under the wing of the LGTBIQ + pride month. “I realized very young (at 5 years old) that there was something different in me from the other children. I did not understand until a long time later that what was happening to me was that I liked men,” he says in the synopsis of the images.

Their fears, also something that hundreds of people could relate to. Fear of being rejected by show who you really are and thus not feeling accepted by others.

The confidence of having her close friends, with a traditional concept of family, and the acceptance of her sexual condition became her greatest strength: being able to be who you are with sincerity.

Valeria’s story

Not feeling like a member of any group, the spirit of belonging so intrinsically related to the condition of human socialization is Valeria Palmeiro’s greatest fear.

Through the blue of these precious images, Erea has told the story of someone for whom the man-woman relationship is not the only possibility. Neither man-man or woman-woman. So much so that, for the protagonist, her sexual condition has been close to the feeling that he was not taken seriously. A point of debate in the celebrations and claims of the LGTBIQ + Pride month.

“The fact that a friend of mine was surprised and judged me for falling in love with a mutual friend, made me understand that perhaps the fact that I liked both men and women could be” weird “.

The search and meeting of bisexual referents it was, what helped Valeria find her place and strength. To be consistent with yourself.

Sara’s story

Sportswoman by nature, Sara Koshagi faced two points in her history. The lack of female sports references in his first years of life made him think that, perhaps, his condition was entirely male. If it is with the boys with whom he is comfortable, perhaps he is one of them. Beyond the visibility that LGTBIQ + Pride month works, the references are essential for any context.

The reality is that his true condition was that she was attracted to girls. Something that soon became a fear for Sara: that the family found out and did not approve. Phrases in his circle of friends that pointed to the classic “it will pass, it will be a time” did not help.

In the end, the confident realization that you could show yourself to the world as you were, without labels, by focusing on worthwhile people, was a future release and strength.

Zack’s story

Zack Gómez closes the series of stories of fears and strengths by Erea Azurmendi. Zack exemplifies the struggle of many people who have fought for years, and continue to fight, for equality: transsexuality. The star point of this month of LGTBIQ + Pride.

Assigned with female gender at birth, Zack knew from a very young age that he was a man. And while it seems that change can be traumatic, it is facing the world the most complex. “For me the most difficult thing was not to make the transition, but to say openly that I was a trans man when physically I was already seen as a cis straight man.” Zack’s fear was sharing with the world what he truly was.

Liberation came with a change of circles, those who saw him as he really was. And those who accepted their condition once was honest with them. This, for Zack, was his greatest strength that motivates him to be a reference to help young people with his same story.

Also in Ezanime.net