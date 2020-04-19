The route of the event has not yet come to light

WRC could resume action at Rally Finland

While the World Rally Championship still does not know how it will solve this season or when it will be possible to resume the action, the Automobile Club of Monaco is already thinking about the next Monte Carlo Rally, the most famous test of the specialty, without even waiting for the FIA begins to engineer the 2021 calendar.

The Monegasque organizers have just announced that the 89th Monte Carlo Rally will be held from Monday, January 18 to Sunday, January 24, 2021. There is still no route, which will be announced six months in advance as stipulated by the FIA, that is, on 24 July at the latest.

The promoters of the World Cup hope to resume the championship in Finland in early August and be able to meet the rest of the calendar, which would mean that 8 races will be held on more than three continents, enough for the world title to be valid. It seems complicated that the postponed tests can be disputed; The logistics of the championship is much more complicated than in the case of F1.

And facing 2021, it will be necessary to see what happens with the tests that this year ‘have rested’, as is the case of the Catalonia Rally, when a ‘rotation’ of venues is imposed since expanding the number of scoring tests is really complicated and difficult .

The ACM has always defended its rally above the interests of championship promoters. An early date in January, designed to attract winter tourism to the Principality already in its origins, although climate warming makes the ice and snow portions increasingly uncertain.

Furthermore, the organizers of the Swedish Rally have already hinted that their 2021 test – still undated – will change their venue. It will move further north, so as not to suffer from the lack of snow problems this year that forced the test to be amputated and ‘repeat’ the journey of a stage to find the necessary conditions. There may be more sections in Norway.

