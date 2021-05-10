The Montaners will offer a virtual concert. When is it?

Courtesy Imagine It Media Pr

For the first time, the most beloved Hispanic-American family of the moment will meet in a very special concert: RICARDO MONTANER + MAU & RICKY + EVALUNA + CAMILO will perform their hits, their best songs, the audience’s favorite songs live in a show that will be broadcast to the whole world via streaming in real time.

LOS MONTANER EN TIMPO REAL !, that’s what the concert will be called, one for history that chose the legendary Altos de Chavón Amphitheater located in The City of Artists – La Romana, Dominican Republic.

In what promises to be a spectacular night, Ricardo, Mau & Ricky, Evaluna, and Camilo will musically do their thing as this family has never seen before. More than 150 people, including musicians, technicians and production, will have in their hands this great staging from one of the most mythical and beautiful places in the world.

When can access be acquired?

Access will be available from this Sunday, May 9 at 5:00 pm (EST). Entering www.losmontanerlive.com from anywhere in the world. Select your country of residence. Once the purchase is confirmed, you will receive a code to your Email.

EXCLUSIVE TALK WITH THE ARTISTS – Be the first to acquire access: It has benefits! People who acquire access first

They will be able to participate in an exclusive talk with the Artists before the concert.

They will also have their own Reality Show

Very much in the style of the Kardashian family, the new documentary series without a script will give fans a close look inside the talented family, the most viral and influential in Latin music. In addition to sharing their music with the world, always at the top of the charts, the Montaner family has become a sensation through their social media followers of more than 150 million and more than eight billion content views. Of video. Not in vain they always generate expectations with each new project they carry out, and now their music will go hand in hand with this Reality Show, where their fans will be delighted with all the adventures and the inexhaustible charisma of the Montaners.

As expected, this family series will be called Los Montaner, and will tell the professional evolution, the loves, heartbreaks, triumphs, defeats and lots of laughs of this talented family nucleus that arouses the admiration of millions of fans around the world .

Nowadays, those who grab the most headlines are the sons of the legendary Ricardo, Mau and Ricky, who have become a definitive hit machine, creating different themes for figures such as Thalía, Becky G, Natti Natasha, Ricky Martin. , Maluma and Karol G, among many others, without leaving behind their own songs that every time they premiere they become viral events that generate millions of reproductions on all social media platforms. Recently we also witnessed the theme that the whole family premiered together, an inspiring song called Amen, where everyone sings with their hearts and a lot of feeling to their deep Christian faith, something that unites them all as a family.

