The Montaners make up, without a doubt, a lineage of artists. Marlene Rodríguez, the mother of the house, explains how the creative process flows in a family full of artists in which names such as Ricardo, Evaluna, Camilo, Mau and Ricky stand out. Do not miss the complete interview this Thursday at 9 PM, hour

The publication El clan de los Montaner in “Don Francisco: Reflections 2021” appeared first on CNN.