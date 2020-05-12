Since the 1820s, the fifth President of the United States James Monroe (1758-1831) had developed the so-called “Monroe Doctrine”, which basically stated that “America was for Americans” who were born in the new American nation of the 13 colonies.

This vision was the pillar of politics expansionist, slave (used to extract cotton, salt, wheat, rice …), classist and segregationist in the American nation.

The Monroe Doctrine It was also used -to face possible recolonization plans of the European powers on North American soil- against Spain and Great Britain.

The government’s treatment of the “Indian problem” consisted of handing hectares of land to the colonists while urging the chiefs of the tribes (under the influence of alcohol, pressures, bribes, threats …) to sign treaties in which the territory of the native nations was handed over, forcing their people to go to the reserves.

Sometimes gifts were offered without much value, or a position was shown belligerent against the Indians. Many Indians, to face the expansionist policy of the United States, allied themselves with Spain and Great Britain in the Anglo-American war (1812-1815), which led many Americans, both civil and military, to feel a hate irrepressible against the Indians. Cherokee, Iroquois, Mohawk …

It was also greatly influenced that between 1776 and 1794 the Cherokees went to war with the 13 colonies, led by their chief Dragging Canoe, since they refused to submit to colonial rule. They were supported by the British long before the war period for the independence of the 13 Colonies from the British Empire (1877-1783).

Later the Cherokee tribe, led by their chief RossHe had positioned himself in favor of accepting the customs of the whites, and not conflict with them. Four other tribes joined this position: Chicaksaw, Choctow, Creek and Seminoles.

These five tribes that accepted American democracy were known to whites as the 5 civilized tribes. When the Golden fever In the United States in 1829, the Forced Deportation Act was signed in the Congress of Washington D.C. in 1830, which forced Cherokees to be transferred to Oklahoma in 1838.

With the treaty of New Echota In 1834, the Cherokees were expelled from their nation to the reserve, although in the spring of 1838 the chief of the tribe filed a petition for 15,000 signatures requesting the annulment of the treaty.

On the date of 1838, the eighth President of the United States Martin Van Buren, commissioned General Winfield Scott to prepare the forcible transfer operation.

Due to diseases and weather conditions, they lost lifetime 4,000 Cherokee Indians, this march was known as the “Path of Tears”.

During this forced exile the cherokee they kept singing “Amazing Grace”. The song was translated into Cherokee becoming its national anthem.

elestado.net you do not have to share the entire content of the articles that are published in your opinion section.

Related