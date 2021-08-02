The monologue that unleashes the outrage in Talavera de la Reina, the mayor believes that they have crossed the limit

A performance by comedians JJ Vaquero and Iñaki Urrutia On Friday in Toledo, according to La Tribuna de Toledo, it has jumped from the stage to which they climbed on a terrace to the political arena for its content. At one point in their raw monologue they did jokes about a neighborhood in the nearby city of Talavera de la Reina and this has reached the ears of local politicians who, with the mayor at the helm, have protested their content.

Tita García Elez, socialist mayor of Talavera de la Reina, posted a thread on Twitter after listening to the monologue in which she regretted the targeting of an entire neighborhood. “You can make humor, in fact I think it is essential that we know how to laugh even at ourselves; but that limit is exceeded When is at the cost of discrediting and disrespecting to a city and to a citizenry, as is the case of the Patrocinio neighborhood ”, the mayor began in her criticism, who also added that it is her neighborhood and part of her city.

“Once again, I take the opportunity to put in value some neighbors, working people, fighterthere are some pro talaveranos. I invite and invite everyone to enjoy Sponsorship and the entire city, to be with its people, enjoy its streets and be able to experience the warmth of its essence in the first person, “he declared.

In the video published by La Voz del Tajo on its YouTube channel, Urrutia can be heard joking with the outfit of his stage partner and saying that it was not like that in Talavera, pulling on that thread that sometimes gives so much play on topics and local rivalry. Someone in the audience mentions Patrocinio, a Talavera neighborhood, and the jokes begin.

“Oh, Sponsorship, what is it, a Talavera whorehouse?Urrutia asks. “No, that’s where it goes before, to last longer,” Vaquero responds. Before the laughter of the attendees, he continues to ask them if in Toledo “you also buy drugs in Patrocinio” and jokes that there “More drugs are sold than in Barranquilla.”

The criticism for these jokes has not come only from the mayor, but the two representatives of the PP for Toledo, Deputy Carmen Riolobos and Senator José Julián Gregorio, have also spoken about the controversy. Gregorio published a tweet in which he stated that “we believe in freedom of expression, but not in accusations and infamies against a Talavera neighborhood. The authors must rectify immediately and if they do not, the Talavera City Council must take the corresponding measures. This is infamy @PP_CLM @nnggtalavera ”.

His party partner was demonstrating along the same lines, also through Twitter, demanding a “immediate rectification and apologize to the Talaveranos that we are offended by the insults, contempt and slander to Patricinio, dear neighborhood. Offensive and insulting monologue about Talavera by two famous comedians on a terrace in Toledo ”.

