The monk who saved 8,000 stray dogs (and didn’t sell his Ferrari)

SHANGHAI.

“Let me cut you off the hair, cute, “he says fondly Zhi Xiang yet Street dog long fur matted by the rain that just collected in the dog pound from Shanghai.

Zhi Xiang (pronounced Djeu Siang) is a lover of the animals what has he put buddhism at the service of man’s best friend.

Twice a week he goes to the kennel, where the police herd the stray dogs.

The monk takes them all, or a hundred more survivors at a time.

She cares for nearly 8,000 dogs in her temple and in a shelter in the suburbs of China’s largest city, where the change in lifestyle brings the abandonment of animals.

Without the intervention of the bonzo, the animals in the kennel would be euthanized.

I have to rescue them because, if I don’t, they will surely die, “justifies the 51-year-old monk.

Buddhism obliges the faithful to help creatures in need.

Zhi Xiang has been collecting street animals since 1994.

At that time he mostly cared for run over cats.

But in recent years the abandonment of animals has increased.

It is not the fault of people who do not like dogs or the State: it is due to the so-called friends of animals who do not know how to take care of them “, lamented the monk, who does not hesitate to change his ocher tunic for clothes of task.

Under the aegis of Buddha

The statistics speak for themselves: Chinese media estimated in 2019 that the most populous country in the world had 50 million stray animals. A figure that doubles every year.

With the enrichment of the population, the market for domestic animals has exploded and pet stores sell purebred puppies at high prices in the big cities.

Some end up on the street, where they breed at high speed, thus increasing the number of stray dogs in Shanghai (25 million inhabitants).

In his temple in Bao’en, Zhi Xiang welcomes hundreds of dogs, but also chickens, geese and peacocks, under the gaze of golden Buddhas and amid the smell of incense that mixes with that of animals.

The lucky ones will find new owners. But about a third of its guests die of disease before they can leave the shelter.

The bonze gets up at four in the morning every day to take care of them.

He does not receive public aid and subsists thanks to the generosity of the faithful, among whom he counts his parents.

To finance the purchase of 60 tons of dog food each month, it spends more than 12 million yuan (260,000 euros, 310,000 dollars) a year.

The problem is that I can no longer borrow, “he acknowledges.

Heartbreaking goodbyes

Since 2019 the monk has managed to send some 300 dogs to foster homes abroad, to Europe or North America.

I think they are well protected by the laws in those countries, “Zhi Xiang confided.

But of course I miss them. “

One Saturday morning, with tears in his eyes, he handed a poodle to a passenger who was leaving for the United States at the Shanghai airport, after many cuddles to the future American puppy.

My dream is to one day go to all these countries and take a photo with each of these dogs that I have saved, “he wished.

When I’m old and can’t move, I’d have all those photos to look at, “he added.

jrr