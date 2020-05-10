Toluca.- The Institute of Health of the State of Mexico (ISEM) reports that it has successfully attended deliveries of women with COVID-19 at the Maternal Perinatal Hospital “Mónica Pretelini Sáenz” and reports that contagion of this disease in newborns has been avoided .

He details that they are two women from the Valley of Mexico, who had this condition at the time of giving birth and have already been discharged, are at home, in optimal health conditions and receiving medical indications.

To achieve these results, the medical unit has strengthened its attention in medical evaluation by incorporating the search for possible signs of respiratory infection, in case of having a patient with suspicion, care codes are activated, they are isolated in special areas in intensive care, neonatal intensive therapy and recovery.

In this regard, the Secretary of Health, Gabriel O´Shea Cuevas, details that the women attended received with emotion the news that the babies did not have complications due to childbirth and that the mothers did not present any affectation due to birth or infection due to of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The specialists report that these births are carried out applying international clinical guidelines and with personal protective equipment to reduce risks of contagion in medical personnel.

The ISEM maintains care for pregnant women who result with this disease and as part of the aforementioned protocols, it has diagnosed 15 suspicious patients, two positive who gave birth and the two babies tested negative for COVID-19.

It is worth mentioning that in 2019 alone this hospital provided more than 70 thousand services, of which 6,500 were obstetric and so far this year, it has registered 1,945 deliveries and caesarean sections.

The post Successfully manages “Mónica Pretelini Sáenz” maternal hospital to attend births of women with Covid-19 appeared first on Siete24.