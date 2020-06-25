Rocío Flores was undoubtedly the star signing of ‘Survivientes 2020’. After its television premiere defending her father in ‘Gran Hermano VIP’, the daughter of Antonio David Flores and Rocío Carrasco took a liking to the small screen and did not hesitate to embark on one of the most complicated adventures of her life. Now, after the program is over, Flores wanted to take stock of his time on the Telecinco program and has spoken once again about his relationship with his mother Rocío Carrasco in an interview in ¡Hola! Magazine.

Rocío Flores in the magazine Hello!

As journalist Jesús Manuel Ruiz stated in ‘Sálvame’ this Wednesday, June 24, the girl would have charged 65,000 euros for said interview, a very high figure that undoubtedly shows the media interest that Flores arouses. « 65,000 euros for not counting anything? » Lydia Lozano was surprised, to which Jesús Manuel replied, congratulating Antonio Diéguez, the journalist in charge of this issue. « It has turned something we already knew because there is no new information, » he said, also stressing that with this interview, « you cross the barrier … you go to a magazine not as a contestant ».

In this long interview of ‘Save me’, regarding ‘Survivors’, she wanted to explain the reason why she decided to enter the Telecinco program. « We have suffered a lot and it generated a lot of anxiety that people would think of me without knowing me. So I went to reality, so that people know me as I am … period. Before the contest, I was called aggressive, « explained the girl, who does not close the door to return to television « if an interesting project comes upMeanwhile, Antonio David Flores’ daughter explains that she will continue with her nutrition studies.

Message to his mother Rocío Carrasco

At the same time, Flores also talks about his relationship with his mother, who considers that « it must be fixed because he is a fundamental person in my life ». She is convinced that « now it is she who has to make the decision of the approach, especially because my brother needs her more » and confesses that « If I saw her again, what I would do is give her a kiss and a hug (…) because I miss her ». Furthermore, she is sure that if Rocío Jurado were still alive, this would not have reached this point. « I’m sure none of this would have happened … I was a grandmother ten and I was her little right eye. »