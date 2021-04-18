the money that has been spent on your physical transformation

At just 70 years old, Isabel preysler He has been monopolizing the covers of gossip magazines for 50 years. Although the years have not made a dent in her physique, the famous one has suffered over the decades a transformation which is not only the result of a good diet and genes, but also of the plastic surgery, as they have revealed in the program Viva la vida.

“She is the queen of retouching”, has assured Dr. José Manuel Gómez Villardoctor José Manuel Gómez Villar, who has made in the program a review of all the interventions to which Isabel Preysler has undergone and the cost of each one of them.

To do this, they have compared a 1971 photograph from Preysler’s wedding to Julio Iglesias, in which she was 21 years old, with a more recent image of her.

In the first place, the plastic surgeon has pointed out that Tamara Falcó’s mother could have removed the bichat balls, “a small accumulation of fat that we have in the facial oval, which is extracted and makes us a more refined oval”. The cost of this intervention is 2,000 euros.

To increase skin firmness and defy the passage of time, Isabel Preysler has also turned to “more of a face lift”, According to the doctor. “What is done with the lifting is to retract all the skin when it hangs over the years,” explained the expert, who believes that the socialite could have done at least two, so the cost would amount to 16,000 euros.

In addition to the face, Isabel Preysler has made a cervical lift, an intervention whose cost is 7,000 euros.

On the other hand, the white smile of the so-called “queen of hearts” also hides a secret: “In previous images we have seen her teeth with a color that they do not have now, and that may be due to the use of veneers or crowns“, said Dr. José Manuel Gómez Villar, a retouch in which about 11,000 euros would have been spent.

Likewise, the face of Isabel Preysler is currently characterized by not having wrinkles on the forehead, the frown and crow’s feet, hence the surgeon points to the use of botox on both areas of the face to counteract these expression marks. This procedure so “common” in celebrities must be applied “every six months”, and each intervention costs 400 euros.

Regarding his nose, “the change from before and after is evident,” the plastic surgeon highlighted. In this sense, Isabel Preysler would have been made up three rhinoplasties in which about 21,000 euros would have been spent.

Their cheekbones they also do not escape the retouching: “Possibly some filling or some malar prosthesis, which are permanent fillers that are put on, “the doctor clarified. In the event that he had been put on malar prostheses, the intervention would have cost him 5,000 euros.

Likewise, the expert believes that Isabel Preysler complements all these touch-ups with vitamin cocktails, whose sessions are priced at 150 euros and must be held every two or three months.

Finally, to avoid the sinking of the dark circles that is marked over the years, Preysler would have undergone a dark circle filler with injections of hyaluronic acid, a touch-up that costs 400 euros per session and would have to be repeated once a year. In total, the price of all the touch-ups and interventions of Isabel Preysler amounts to 63,000 euros, according to the calculations indicated by the program.