The ‘Money’ rallying cry for Gervonta Davis to win by KO: “Show me you’re cool”

American boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis defeated Mexican American Mario “Azteca” Barrios by knockout in round 11 this Saturday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, United States. With this victory, he obtained the Super Lightweight title of the World Boxing Association (WBA).

However, it was not an easy task. Floyd Mayweather played a decisive role so that Gervonta Davis came out determined to finish his fight against Mario Barrios before the limit, in what was a very tough fight in which at times he was losing on the cards.

Although Money was not part of his team of coaches, he followed the entire fight under the ring, close to the corner of his pupil and at one point warned him that the lawsuit was very close if it went to a decision. This generated a change of attitude in Davis, which little by little led him to victory.

‘Tank’ opened the tenth aggressively while chasing Barrios, and in the eleventh he landed with a thunderous left hook to the body that crushed Barrios. He briefly regained his balance only for Davis to finish the job moments later when the referee intervened with Barrios on unsteady feet.

As for Floyd Mayweather’s advice at ringside, Davis said the retired 50-0 ring legend demanded that he show why he’s considered one of the sport’s top wrestling attractions.

“Floyd told me he was depressed”, said Davis and recalled what were the keywords of the multi-champion: ‘Show me that you’re cool’.

