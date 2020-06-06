Michael Jordan He has established himself as one of the most emblematic figures of all time, not only in basketball and the NBA, but in the entire world of sports. The symbol he became during his 90s as a player in Chicago Bulls It has become a benchmark in all aspects.

That is why Jordan is one of the faces of the sports world that has earned the most income through his own image. This was published by Forbes magazine in an article.

During the past four decades, Nike It has paid Michael Jordan a total of $ 1 billion, the largest sports sponsorship revenue to date, since the time they signed their first agreement back in 1984.

But not only was this deal an invaluable benefit to Jordan. From that moment Nike, which had become a declining brand, managed to become one of the most valuable consumer brands on the scene. Before signing with Jordan, Adidas was 50% better than Nike’s revenue, and Reebook overtook him on the right in 1987.

In addition, other NBA stars such as Larry Bird, Julius Erving or Magic Johnson opted for the Converse brand.

Today, Nike’s Jordan brand has become a benchmark worldwide. According to the data, said brand has a value somewhat higher than 10 billion dollars.