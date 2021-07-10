The money McGregor and Poirier will earn from their match

You could say that everything it touches Conor mcgregor turns it to gold. It is also valid for the expected fight this Saturday against Poirier, above all, due to the tension that existed in the previous weigh-in, with the Irishman trying to kick his rival in his face. On this occasion, in addition to how much they both play in this fight, since the one who wins will fight for the lightweight title against Charles Olivera later on, a huge struggle of egos is at stake to resolve the win tie between the Irishman and the American in their only two previous head-to-head matches, with a win for each. The fight seems passionate, full of controversy after the harsh words that both have dedicated, especially by Conor. “I’m going to get you pea head, you silly little town.”he told the American from Lafayette (Louisiana, United States). What you shouldn’t worry too much about Mcgregor it’s from your wallet. The fighter of Crumlin (Dublin) has starred in the three best-selling bouts in the history of the UFC on PPV, and this time, ‘The Notorious’ he will once again win a large sum of money for his fight against Poirier.

In January, Mcgregor lost for the first time by KO to this same rival. On that occasion, despite the defeat, he pocketed no more and no less than 5 million dollars. Now, the tension is much greater due to his enormous desire for revenge and the expectation generated by this fight. Therefore, although it is not an official figure, it is estimated that McGregor could earn double, about 10 million dollars, according to several American media.

Conor McGregor, at the weigh-in against Dustin Poirier

$ 3 million just for your presence

However, for now, when I step into the Octagon Mcgregor, whatever happens, you are guaranteed to get about 3 million dollars just by being present. And from there, you will receive 60% of the pay-per-view (40% will go to Dustin), that is, about 7 million more for the fortune of Mcgregor, an amount that not only multiplies with each fight, but also because of his satisfactory business outside the Octagon. Everything it touches turns to gold.

Poirier multiplies his money by 3

The cache of Poirier It is lower, as expected, but your profit will not be bad at all. After winning the Irishman in January, the money he will receive compared to what he received in January will be multiplied by 3. If he won a million dollars in January, he is expected to receive 3 million this Saturday. It’s only about 30% of what you will earn Mcgregor, but Poirier neither can you complain. The a million dollars who won in his past face to face with Conor You will receive it this time just by stepping on the ring. While, the other two million remaining will be received by pay-per-view and sponsorships.

Dustin Poirier, in the previous confrontation with McGregor

The heritage of Dustin is between $ 2 million and $ 4 million. With this fight then, I could double it. And is that McGregor not only makes gold with his fights, it is also synonymous with money for his opponents. Whatever happens, Poirier will have done a round business.