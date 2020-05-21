The Borussia Mönchengladbach will launch this Saturday against Bayer Leverkusen the initiative to put cardboard in the stands with the fans faces. A stadium that was filled with about 50,000 fans in each game of their team and that will now look better despite having all the stands empty.

05/21/2020 at 18:34

CEST

There are already approximately 13,000 cards throughout the stadium and more are expected to come. Borussia supporters have turned to the initiative, with a price of 19 euros to print the face. “We have installed almost 13,000, but 20,000 have already been ordered“assured the president of the Thomas Ludwig fan club.

“Is a pretty action, which creates an atmosphere in the stadium “, commented the sports director of the German team, Max Eberl. For his part, the team coach, Marco RoseHe was happy with the proposal: “It is fantastic. You really feel like you’re not alone when you enter the stadium. “

Borussia Mönchengladbch won 1-3 in Frankfurt against Eintracht in their first match after the break. Currently in third position, with 52 points and six from Bayern. This Saturday they receive Bayer Leverkusen, fifth place with 50 points.

