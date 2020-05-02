The circuit takes more than 45 days to assemble and 25 to disassemble

There are other events scheduled for the summer months

Michel Boeri, President of the Automobile Club de Monaco, explained that relocating the 2020 Monaco Grand Prix has been impossible and therefore the total cancellation of the event for this season was confirmed.

The 2020 Monaco GP was the first appointment on the calendar officially canceled for this year. Later, the French GP was added. The rest of the events remain in provisional suspension pending a new date.

Formula 1 is expected to start on July 5 in Austria. Chase Carey has already announced a new plan so that the queen category can compete in this 2020 season hit by the coronavirus.

Boeri, President of the Automobile Club de Monaco, has confirmed that due to the long duration of the logistics process to organize the celebration of the Grand Prix, the only option for the promoters was cancellation.

“It was impossible. We were stagnant. Furthermore, we are not the only ones in the Principality of Monaco. There are many events between August and October, we cannot overlap. Especially, when it takes us 45 days to assemble the circuit and 25 to dismantle it,” he stated in statements to The Race media.

“Everything was ready. Unfortunately, it was impossible to fight an epidemic that was gaining ground. Formula 1 and the FIA ​​announced that the events of the month of May were not going to be held, so we had no other option,” he added.

Now, the rest of the circuits have to face the same situation as Monaco as the date of their respective appointments approaches: “Some are now facing the difficulties that we had to solve two months ago”.

The Monaco GP debuted on the premier class calendar in 1950 – the year F1 was founded – but in 1951 the test was canceled due to financial problems and because certain technical regulations had not been agreed.

In 1952 the test was run with ‘sport’ cars for lack of agreement in the regulations and therefore, it was not scored for the Formula 1 World Championship. In 1953 and 1954 the race was not organized.

