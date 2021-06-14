The moments that nobody will forget about Spain in the Eurocup

Triumphs and disappointments in the history of Spain in the European Cups (Photo: .)

We have lived through everything and not always good. 61 years of history between triumphs, disappointments and sometimes more than that, of successful penalties and others painfully missed, of much going back ‘home in the quarterfinals’ …

Spain’s legacy in the Eurocup goes beyond the three trophies that its record includes (1964, 2008 and 2012). Almost as much as Torres’ goal against Germany in 2008, Raúl’s blunder against France in 2000 is remembered. And Alfonso’s goal a few days earlier, against Yugoslavia, was celebrated at the same decibels as the 2012 title.

Now that Euro 2020 is coming (last year), we cannot forget a shower of ‘momentazos’ that even go beyond the tournament itself. Because who could talk about Spain in the Eurocup without mentioning the mythical 12-1 to Malta, in the classification for the 1984 edition.

The hairs like spikes …

1. The first match (Euro 1960)

They were other times and it was another football. The Spain of Di Stefano, Gento, Luis Suárez, Kubala or Ramallets, great stars of the moment, could aspire to everything in a tournament that was just taking its first steps among many doubts.

The debut took place on June 29, 1959 in Chorzow, Poland, in the first leg of the round of 16, which ended with a 2-4 favorable to the Spanish team. The return, with the tie almost resolved, was a process that ended with 7-2. The European path could not have started better.

2. Franco’s resignation to play against the USSR and to receive it at home (Euro 1960)

After Poland was overcome, Spain had to face the USSR in May 1960 and that, in the midst of Franco’s dictatorship, could not be. Half out of sports and propaganda fear, half because of diplomatic issues, Franco chose not to visit and not receive …

