Saúl «Canelo» Álvarez she very much enjoys her fatherhood and the proof is in the tender moments she passes by her youngest daughter, Maria Fernanda, fruit of the relationship he has with his girlfriend Fernanda Gomez.

Marifer is getting older every day and surprises her parents with her occurrences. Canelo’s youngest daughter turned two last December and celebrated with a lavish birthday party.

There is no doubt that the little girl is the adoration of the Mexican athlete, because she also supports him during his training and everything indicates that he will follow in his footsteps in boxing.

Watch the tender moments of the boxer and his daughter in the video.

