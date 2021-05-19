The moment to give everything for Sabadell

05/19/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

Joan Blanch

Up to four Sabadell players will not be able to play this afternoon (7pm) at the Municipal de Santo Domingo, the match that their team will face against AD Alcorcón. A duel between direct rivals in the fight for permanence.

Casualties basically affect the offensive zone. Edgar, Nestor Querol Y ‘Stoichkov’ are the three players who will not be able to jump to the grass this afternoon. In defense, neither will Grego Sierra. Four casualties that worry Antonio Hidalgo, which is left with little turnover. “I have an idea of ​​what we can do with the casualties we have. It is difficult to manage the cards and they have all reached us at once. You have to accept it and that’s it & rdquor ;, admitted the preparer.

gentleman He asked for a bit of optimism and stressed that people, players and the environment have forgotten to enjoy themselves. Sabadell continues to depend on himself to save the category and asks his players not to pressure themselves too much since it is still a football match. Ahead will be a rival who is in a situation similar to that of the harlequins.

With two more points, those of Anchor it They will go out to seek victory since in case of achieving it they would leave behind a direct rival. “Physically they are a strong team but they are also good with the ball. They are playing very well and they make you consider different situations of how to defend them. It is time to put it all & rdquor ;, said a Antonio Hidalgor that he classified the game as an opportunity without speaking of a borderline situation.

Probable lineups:

Alcorcón: Dani Jiménez; Víctor García, David Fernández, José León, Laure; Hugo Fraile, Kelechi, Aguilera, Ojeda; Marc Gual and Xisco Jiménez.

Sabadell: Mackay; Pedro Capó, Jaime Sánchez, Juan Ibiza; Óscar Rubio, Undabarrena, Boniquet, Adri Cuevas, Pierre; Aaron Rey or Heber Pena and Guruzeta.

Referee: Eduardo Prieto Iglesias (Navarre Committee).

Stadium: Santo Domingo.

Time: 19.00.