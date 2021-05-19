The moment Suns star Devin Booker finds out about the NBA suspension playing Call of Duty

The NBA decided this Wednesday to suspend the competition because of the Coronavirus after Rudy Gobert, a Jazz player, tested positive.

It is an unprecedented decision that has been followed by other competitions such as LaLiga or the Champions League, but because of how fast and forceful it has surprised many people. Among them also Devin Booker.

The Suns star and teammate of Ricky Rubio was playing an online game of Call of Duty when he heard the news. A video that is now making the rounds on Twitter.

His face and his expression upon hearing the news is certainly not wasted.