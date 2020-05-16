The history of the dynasty of the Bulls was much more than Michael Jordan, and so we have seen it in ‘The last Dance, the Netflix documentary series that will soon come to an end with episodes 9 and 10. The Bulls, as we mentioned, were more than an almost superhuman Jordan … they were also Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen, Steve Kerr and John Paxson, these two as a couple of unexpected heroes.

John Paxson became the hero of the first triple championship of the Bullsbut it also came out Steve Kerr, who starred in one of the most episodes ‘embarrassing‘Of the dynasty when Michael Jordan and he quarreled. (Yes, there were punches and apologies).

However, John Paxson was the model for Steve Kerr when he got to Bulls. Today’s Warriors coach of Golden state, recognized that the current vice president of the franchise of Chicago, was one of their idols. In The Last Dance, In an exclusive Netflix video, we see how he accepted that since he faced him, he wanted to take his place …

Michael Jordan was willing to throw the team out at shoulders and get it out. But along the way, he ran into players who also gave two hundred percent and had no problem dressing up. heroes even if that meant being a support player for the team star. One of them was Steve Kerr.

In the last chapters of The Last Dance, we can see how it was that the Bulls they managed to reach the second triple championship. Yes, Michael Jordan was the reference but was there another John Paxson? Does the relationship between Steve Kerr and MJ improved after the painful incident between the two?

The only certainty is that Steve Kerr He was always a fighter and he proved it by standing up to the one who was the best player of the NBA and the world. This is how the trust of Michael Jordan in one of the crucial moments of the dynasty of the Bulls.

Here we leave you this exclusive clip that gives us a look at the ninth episode of The Last Dance, whose first 8 chapters are available on Netflix: