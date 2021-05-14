“The moment of truth has come”

05/14/2021 at 6:15 PM CEST

Joan Blanch

Week marked in the calendar of all the fans of the Center d’Esports Sabadell. The harlequins face three decisive matches in seven days with the sole objective of reaching the last day, depending on themselves to obtain permanence.

“The moment of truth has arrived. We knew that we would arrive more or less in this situation. Despite the defeat, I think we reached the decisive week of the league at a good moment with three games to play & rdquor ;, commented Antonio Hidalgo at the press conference prior to Sunday’s game (2pm) against Tenerife.

The rival still does not have salvation in his pocket and a defeat in the Nova Creu Alta could complicate his life. “Tenerife would like to have closed the permanence before but I am sure that this will not create more doubts,” said the coach from Harlequin.

A Antonio Hidalgo that he will face one of his former teams as a player. The Sabadell coach highlighted the scoring ability in these last matches, of the footballers who least relate to the goal, and highlighted the most important aspect in this final stretch of the league. “The most important thing now is concentration. You have to be living the game always because the parties are decided by small details and you have to have them in favor & rdquor ;.

By last gentleman He also spoke about the little equidistant return of the public to the stadiums. The Nova Creu Alta will remain empty in these last matches. “Common sense has not been put in the return of the public to the stadiums. I am happy why people return to the fields but it has not been done correctly because not all teams are treated equally. We won’t win this war & rdquor ;. Strong and clear the Sabadell coach who knows that his fans will do everything they can to cheer on their players in the minutes before the clash.