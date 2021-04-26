The moment of truth has arrived for Cellnex’s shares

Related news

Cellnex shares are on the way to close a great week after completing the last capital increase with a large excess demand.

In fact, from the lows of last March -in which we saw the share at 36.35 euros-, the share price has risen by more than 30% in just over a month and a half.

This fact has led the company to quickly stand before the resistance of 48 euros which, as can be seen in the following graph, supposes a price level that has been acting as support and resistance since last summer.

Evolution of Cellnex Eduardo Bolinches shares

So now it’s time to be very aware of the price of the shares of Cellnex in the coming weeks because the downside risk is very high.

However, everything is possible because a resistance is in force as long as the contrary is not proven. Therefore, we must not rule out that there will come a time when the 48 euros will be reconquered.

If this happened now, a very possible graphic to see not only the November highs at almost 54 euros but, thanks to one of the most bullish figures in the market such as Shoulder Head Inverted shoulder, we should be prepared to see the action at 64 euros, which would give us a very important revaluation.

That is why the area around thewhat we are currently facing is more important than it seems.

A failure when attacking the 48 euros would take us to the surroundings of 44 euros to, from there, try the attack again at 48 although we would already have the figure of Hombro Cabeza Hombro inverted dissolved.