The moment of truth for Porzingis

The debates around Kristaps Porzingis are becoming more and more recurrent, a bad thing, in Dallas, in the environment of some Mavericks who are at a crucial moment for their future: they already have a franchise player, a generational player (Luka Doncic), and now They are trying to build around him a team with a firm weight of sustainable contender for the NBA ring. For that, in theory, Porzingis, the Latvian raised in Seville, should be a strategic, essential piece: he is 25 years old and signed in July 2019 (less than seven months after arriving via transfer from the Knicks) a new contract for five years and $ 158 million. Basically, if economic accounts and sports forecasts intersect, the Mavs need KP to function as a second star through 2024. This season he charges 29.4 million, has for the next two 31.6 and 33.8 and can unilaterally execute his player option for 36 million in 2023-24. That, if things don’t go well, can end up being a fatal burden.

The problem, and it may end up being a big, big problem, is that the habit of waiting for the best Porzingis has been lost, to that unicorn that Madison Square Garden fell in love with in their rookie year (2015-16). For one thing, injuries have become a recurring problem: the knees are a serious concern and this season he has played 43 of the Mavs’ 72 games in the regular season. His numbers have been good: 20.1 points and 8.9 rebounds with 37.6% in triples. And towards the end of the season he saw one of his best versions in defense, in a brilliant final rush of the Mavericks that lasted until the two first-round games played at Staples: a 0-2 that set the NBA on fire but that has been cooled down with the Clippers’ win in Dallas. Is now a 1-2 with a key game, absolutely decisive, tomorrow. If the Mavs lose again in Texas, the Clippers will have it in their hand to make it through the round. If they regain their pulse and win, they will be 3-1 that will allow them to control the series, which they would still have to close with one last win. Many times the most difficult to add.

After seven and a half minutes, the Mavs were leading 30-11 and the Clippers looked like a corpse ready, for the second season in a row, to be torn to pieces by public opinion. But the Angelenos reacted, with a noble version of their stars, Paul George and especially Kawhi Leonard, and with adjustments from Tyronn Lue: a more orderly defensive plan and without disruption in the defensive changes, mMore bodies in the area when Doncic penetrated and fewer shots released for the Slovenian’s teammates, who ended up tired and with neck problems. The price of responsibility: 44 points him, 40 among the three (together) next scorers of the team, Brunson (14), Kleber (14) and a Hardaway Jr (12) who lost touch on the return home. There, on that list, Porzingis does not appear.

On offense, the Clippers got the Mavericks to double Kawhi at the post and, from there, found pass routes and free shots in the corners. Finally, and as Lue wanted, they were aggressive looking for the hoop: 24-44 in points less than 4 meters from the rim, with 63% for visitors and 33% local. In that, the influence of a 2.21 like Porzingis does not appear either. In desperation, Lue (Ibaka was out with back problems) put himself in the hands of ultra-small quintets, with players like Terance Mann (a find throughout the second half of the season), Reggie Jackson and Rajon Rondo in a crucial role alongside of the forwards (George, Kawhi, Morris, Batum) capable of making shots and changing defenses in all areas of the court. The formula works: It’s up to Rick Carlisle to respond or the Mavs will lose their inertia in the tie for good.

Collective… and individual responses are needed. Especially of Porzingis, with hierarchy and star salary (all star in 2018, it is already raining). In the third game he had 9 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists with 3/10 shooting and 1/4 in triples. And he only went twice (2/2) to that free throw line that has Doncic fried: 13/27 in three games. The Slovenian averages 38 points, 8.7 rebounds and 9 assists, crazy, and is 51.5% in total shots, 45.9% in triples…. and 46.5%! on free throws.

In the series, Porzingis is in 14.3 points, only 3.7 rebounds, only 1.7 assists, only one block, a poor 42.5% in shots and a valid 40% in triple but scoring only 1.7 per night. In the minutes without Doncic, the Mavs looked for the Latvian in the post and it was a disaster: his game near the rim is very unsolvable, surprising for his size, and many times he was with a wall called Kawhi Leonard. A resource that swallowed up Rick Carlisle’s possessions. The journalist Keith Smith, meanwhile, noted that, on this Friday day, a 1.83 as Kemba Walker had taken 8 rebounds for the Celtics and Porzingis had stayed in those horrible 3. And Statmuse made blood remembering that he averages one less, with his 2.21, than Facundo Campazzo (1.78) with the Nuggets in his series against the Blazers.

Facundo Campazzo (who is 5’11 “) is averaging 1 more rebound per game than Kristaps Porzingis (who is 7’3”) in this playoffs. pic.twitter.com/pRouzV9wRe – StatMuse (@statmuse) May 29, 2021

Porzingis didn’t make big games in LA but contributed to two highly worthwhile victories. With the team running and Hardaway Jr scoring in star rhythm, he could afford the low demand (or rather, the low expectation) that there is already with a theoretically unlimited roof player. But in Game 3 the Mavs needed more from Porzingis and couldn’t find him. The Latvian acknowledged that he had played “frustrated” and “far below his level”, and your mental connection to hot moments is another matter already very much in question. The Clippers’ small quintets are an invitation to Porzingis to make blood … or get off the track. If he doesn’t take advantage of the favorable pairings and produce, Carlisle will be forced to sit him down, a tricky business with a player in his hierarchy. Because in defense his deficiencies to move and cover the court are a huge problem if the Clippers circulate, especially if you play with a backcourt like Doncic-Brunson, which is not exactly a guarantee in defense. That ends up being a strainer if the supposed anchor doesn’t intimidate under the hoop and gets naked every time he has to pair up with an outside theorist on the outside.

The fourth game arrives and comes the great moment of the Mavs: control again … or very big problem. And Porzingis will have a lot of eyes on him. He can redeem himself or stoke a debate that, in his case, goes beyond this series and this season and points to the future of the Mavericks and their chances of surrounding Doncic with a block to systematically dream of the ring.