The moment of truth for Holland

06/12/2021 at 11:00 PM CEST

Javier Giraldo – Amsterdam (Special Envoy)

The selection of Netherlands was simply called Holland when she played her last major international tournament: she was coached by Louis van Gaal and finished third at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Seven years have passed and after missing the 2016 Eurocup and the 2018 World Cup, she returns to the fore. It does not start as a favorite, but it has wickers to aspire to everything. He arrives with some doubts, but he can give the bell.

The debate around the ‘oranje’ -a team so similar to Barça- focuses on the system. His coach, Frank de Boer, assured yesterday that he will be faithful to the 3-5-2 that Ronald Koeman already implemented at the time and that allowed the Netherlands to qualify easily for the tournament.

De Jong’s role

In his first major international tournament, the Barça midfielder is called to be not only one of the great pillars of his team, but also one of the most outstanding footballers of the Eurocup. His two seasons at Barça have not brought him too many titles, but they have allowed him to grow in an environment of maximum demand and be a more complete footballer. The midfield is completed by the captain, Wijnaldum, a frustrated Barça signing, and De Roon, who has had a good season at Atalanta, although his latest performances with the national team leave some gaps.

An old acquaintance under sticks

The goal ‘oranje’ la will occupy Maarten Stekelenburg, the oldest footballer of those who participate in the tournament. He already defended the Dutch goal at Euro 2012 and at the 2010 World Cup: he was the goalkeeper who conceded Iniesta’s goal in the final.

One hundred percent memphis

In attack, eyes will focus on a figure, that of Memphis Depay, a footballer who generates many affiliations and phobias in his country but whose figures are convincing even the most skeptical. He is a capital player for Frank de Boer and as such, he will lead the Dutch offensive game. In the last matches of the selection, Depay has participated in practically all the goals of the team. Unlike Wijnaldum, who left his future settled before the start of the competition, Depay has not yet clarified which team he will play for next season, despite the interest shown by Barça.

Shevchenko’s boys

Ukraine is also returning to the international spotlight, after missing the 2018 World Cup. Directed by Andriy Shevchenko, it wants to make people talk about its football, more than political issues (it presented a jersey for the tournament with a map of its borders, which includes Crimea , disputed territory with Russia).

Zinchenko and Malinovsky They are its most relevant players: both come from two high-level seasons, with City and Atalanta, respectively. Yarmolenko, who once sounded like a reinforcement for Barça, is also another of the Ukrainians to take into account.