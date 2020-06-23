The applications to track the contagions of the covid-19 have been making headlines for weeks: from the peculiar role they have played in Asia to the great landing of Apple and Google to promote a common protocol that allows apps from different countries to interact. But his path is still full of failures and silences. The lack of confidence is already here and the great technological solution has not yet triumphed in any country in the world.

This week Corona Warn, the German option, has arrived with the intention of changing that trend. “It is not the first,” said Helge Braun, Chancellor of the Cabinet Chief Angela Merkel, “but I am convinced that it is the best.” At the moment this Saturday it had more than 10 million downloads, more than 10% of Germans. A minimum of downloads is only the first step to success: then you have to see if it works.

German optimism this week has contrasted with the British disaster: the UK has admitted that its app does not work. The British tested it on the Isle of Wight, with some download success. But since it does not use the Apple and Google system, the app was not always active on mobile phones. Especially in the case of Apple, without its protocol it is very difficult to get Bluetooth signals to be emitted when using another application or the phone is at rest: it worked on 75% of Android phones but only on 4% of iPhones .

Most of these apps works by Bluetooth. Mobiles with the app emit a code every few minutes that other devices detect within two meters. When someone tests positive for coronavirus and notifies you in the application, the codes that your mobile has been sending are uploaded to a server. The rest of the mobiles with the app consult that server once a day. When a device detects that it has been more than 15 minutes less than two meters from the mobile of an infected person, a notification jumps out: “You have been near someone who has tested positive.” That person does not know who he is, nor do the health authorities know how many or who receive this alert.

This distinction is central to the British failure and the French battle against Apple and Google. Both governments believed that the decentralized technology model respects privacy too much. They opted for another model, in which the health authorities had to know how many and who had been near an infected person. And it was the government that should warn them, not the other way around.

The great consequence of this battle goes far beyond the pandemic. Who has won the fight between France and the United Kingdom, two countries that are on the United Nations security council, and Apple and Google? Apple and Google. A government, without as much urgency as now, could use regulation to pressure two corporations to comply with their laws. But it is not easy. If Apple and Google were going to make a protocol to help track contacts, it had to be one for everyone: Democratic and authoritarian governments.

Privacy should therefore be the most demanding. Would a French or British law have changed that decision? It is not clear at all. Would a government dare to push the two corporations at the risk that they could leave their citizens without service? It is an unthinkable escalation, but only the option to imagine it limits the pressure of an Executive.

There is a government of a small country that has seriously considered advantages and disadvantages of both models: Latvia. It started very early, in April, and its app, on the market since the end of May, opted for Google and Apple. But not without warning and discussing with both companies about the inability to choose, as Iva Ilvesa, digital advisor to the presidency, who has been in the whole process, explains to EL PAÍS. “We had a very serious debate and I thank both companies for their willingness, but we had to follow their rules,” he says by email. “I share the concerns of both companies when building a global solution that can be abused [en países autoritarios, porque podría servir para saber con quién se relaciona cada persona]. But I trust in the democratic system of my country and if there is any deviation there is public responsibility, something that is not necessarily the same in private companies ”, he adds.

Apturi Covid, the Latvian app, has 70,000 downloads in a country of 1.9 million inhabitants and they hope to reach 15-20% of the population. “In a way, the good news goes against the app,” says Ilvesa. “For a few days there were zero new cases in Latvia, so our authorities have little experience tracking cases digitally and there is also less interest in the app,” he adds.

Less than 60% already worth

During these weeks, it was repeated that in order for the app to have an impact, 60% of the population had to use it, a figure that comes from a study at the University of Oxford. However, the authors feel misinterpreted: this percentage would allow the pandemic to be eliminated “without any other intervention.” To reach 60% of the population, 80% of mobile users should download the app. They are extraordinary figures. But that statement was missing the second part of the sentence, the authors told the Tech Review: “Even with lower numbers, we will still estimate a reduction in the number of coronavirus cases.”

In Italy, the company Bending Spoons developed the Immuni app, which, like in Latvia, was made free by private initiative during months of work. There the Government calculates that the universe of people with Internet access and those over 14 years old with a mobile phone is about 30 million, half the population. This week they had 2.7 million downloads, about 10% of the possible universe.

Now that UK is also switching to privacy-by-design decentralized contact tracing, interoperability will also become easier. On this map, I’ve marked commitment to decentralized proximity tracing in green: lighter is sooner. Amazing developments. # DP3T @carmelatroncoso pic.twitter.com/0H3b9zue3z – Cas Cremers (@CasCremers) June 18, 2020

Both Latvia and Italy have used protocols similar to the Swiss DP-3T, which is what the Government says will use Spain in its app, which is at a much less advanced stage than its neighbors. Portugal is also awaiting a specific launch date with everything ready. That protocol, which is the one used by Google and Apple, will allow interoperability of the application beyond state borders, except for the moment with France, which insists on its own model and that this Wednesday had 1.7 million downloads after two weeks.

Spain does not have an app yet but Indra has already been awarded a contract to develop it, and it should be available to a pilot in La Gomera soon. EL PAÍS has repeatedly asked the Government when the contract was awarded to Indra and for how much, but as of the closing of this article, it had received no response. From Indra they refer to the Secretary of State for Artificial Intelligence as the only interlocutor about the app. Spain has taken its own path, with many doubts on the part of Health. The Ministry feared that the app would cause an excess of false positives – users with notifications of possible contagion on the mobile phone that would collapse primary care – and nobody clearly promoted its own project. German Health Minister Jens Spahn said, for example, that he had little concern: “I would rather test too many than too few.”

It is also not at all clear that the Spanish app ends up launching: a note from the Canary Islands Government this week highlighted that everything depends on the success of the pilot. The budget for the app is something that varies greatly by country. The official German figure is 20 million and almost three a month for its operation, while other countries have had almost free private or public technical institutes. In Spain, Tecnalia and Ibermatica have also developed Epidig, an app based on the Swiss DP-3T protocol, to market it to large companies that want to know the exposure among their employees.

In this wave of apps that can mark the success or definitive collapse of digital contact tracking, it should be noted that in the United States nobody sees it clearly: in a survey of senior officials from all 50 states, only three said they were going to develop the app. with the protocol of Apple and Google. The resounding failure of their effort to help with the pandemic is something that companies must want to avoid. Something they have achieved is that there are hardly any alternatives. Norway had been using its GPS app for months and has just withdrawn it because Amnesty said it was just as intrusive as those in Bahrain and Kuwait. Meanwhile, the great model of these apps, Singapore, has cornered it and has gone directly to test with a bracelet.