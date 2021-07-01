The moment of Pedro Sánchez in Congress that delights Twitter: “That canallita laugh …”

A moment that the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, starred in this Wednesday in Congress is having great success on Twitter, with hundreds of retweets and ‘likes’ in less than a day.

The scene in question took place during the reply that the chief executive made to the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, during the plenary session. “You speak of depoliticization. Well. How is it possible then that a former minister of José María Aznar is the one who resolves the files of the Court of Accounts? ”Sánchez asked.

That question provoked the indignant reaction of Casado himself, who responded from his seat with an angry “to me who tells me.” The Prime Minister picked up that glove to counterattack before letting out a loud laugh: “What do you mean, what do you say to me? But he is your representative in the Court of Auditors! “

“It’s just … man! The thing is … You go into some gardens alone, Your Honor … ”Sánchez finished topping off to the applause of his deputies.

That scene has been uploaded to Twitter by the user Mr. Handsome and has generated multiple reactions, such as these:

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE