The moment of Iñigo Lekue

Iñigo Lekue is demonstrating to Marcelino Garcia Toral that the same is true for a broken one as for an unstitched one. The one from Deusto has played the three games of the Sankt Gallen concentration in Switzerland as a left back in the absence of Yuri berchiche, who underwent surgery for pubalgia in Paris on July 22.

The Biscayan has alternated with Balenziaga on the left-handed side of the rear. He came out in the starting eleven in the premiere against the local team, a match in which Athletic was noted to lack filming and with tired legs after the triple training sessions held in Lezama. That day he formed with Ander Capa, Nuñez Y They lived, one of the good news of the stage.

The next game, against Dynamo Kiev, he formed in the second period together Cap, Nuñez Y And wasY. The rojiblanco team improved their performance a lot and defeated the Ukrainians 1-0, who left a lot to be desired at the Winterthur field. The screams of his coach Mircea Lucescu placeholder image Throughout the entire game they denoted the image that theirs were offering.

Borussia Dortmund was the rival of the lions in the friendly that closed the concentration last Saturday 24. So, Lekue He also started forming the line of four defenses together with Cap, Nuñez Y Yeray, who had to be substituted in the 32nd minute due to patellar tendon problems that continue to prevent him from training with his teammates these days at the rojiblancas facilities.

Lekue makes versatility one of its great virtues. He can play on both sides of the defense and even in the center of the field. The player himself recognized it at the end of the match against Dynamo. “The coach knows about my versatility and I know that this is good for the team. I can play on one side or the other, even on top. He has not had special words towards me in this regard, I simply know that if that position is free I have to cover it and I am delighted. I play equally comfortable on both sides, I try to conform to what the coach asks for, ”he said.

Marcelino has chosen him to play on the left of the rear throughout this preseason and it seems that that could be his demarcation at least until Yuri is fully recovered. The club announced that it had been out for three months, so it is possible that it will not play again until the end of October when the lions have to visit Real Madrid and Espanyol and receive Villarreal in San Mamés.

Iñigo Lekue celebrates his seventh season in the first team. He made his debut in the 2015-16 season and in this period he has played a total of 157 games with the red-and-white jacket, 113 in the League, 25 in the Europa League, 16 in the Cup and 3 in the Super Cup. He has 4 goals as a lion

