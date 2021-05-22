The moment Kevin Feige realized that Loki was one of the most beloved characters in the MCU

On June 9, the Marvel Studios series focused on Loki, the character that has been played by Tom Hiddleston since the first Thor movie, arrives at Disney +. The path of the villain in the MCU has been very bumpy, and that at first he was not going to have much travel because they were planning to kill him in ‘Thor: The Dark World’.

There was specifically a moment in which Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, realized that they had found in Tom Hiddleston’s Loki something more than a simple villain. The executive remembers how a Russian fan sneaked into Mark Ruffalo’s car during the press tour of ‘The Avengers’ but not to get a photo or an autograph of the Hulk, but to ask him to give Tom Hiddleston a drawing he had made of the. “That was one of the first signs that a lot more was happening with this villain in quotes,” he explains to EW.

Another of the moments that confirmed that Loki had become one of the fandom’s favorite characters was at the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con: “Did we know that after playing the villain in two movies he would end up with thousands of people at his feet in Hall H, disguised, chanting his name? No, that far exceeded the plan we expected and dreamed of“Such was the fervor that they could not kill the character in ‘Thor: The Dark World’, even though Hiddleston was convinced it was his farewell:” It felt very definitive and I thought ‘okay, that’s all. This is Loki’s last act and a conclusive ending to the Odinson saga. “However, the public tests reflected that no one wanted to believe that this was his end. Luckily it was not, as he returned for ‘Thor: Ragnarok “,” Avengers: Infinity War “and” Avengers: Endgame “, in which we see him flee with the Tesseract. The actor admits that when he filmed that scene he had no idea where his character was going.

Around with the multiverse

Now we know that that question will be answered in ‘Loki’, in which he will face the AVT, the Agency for Temporal Variation, the organization that preserves the stability of the timelines, and that is presented a little more in the new advance of the series that has been launched recently. The series looks like it will swing more towards experimentation with ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ than ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’. Michael Waldron, chief scriptwriter for ‘Loki’, explains that each chapter has its own inspiration, pointing to ‘Blade Runner’ as one of them. Kevin Feige, without going into much detail, mentions the magic word of Phase 4 of the MCU: multiverse. “Part of the fun of the multiverse and playing with time is seeing other versions of the characters, and other versions of the titular character in particular.“. What does he mean? We will have to wait until June 9 to find out.

Will Loki continue in the Marvel Cinematic Universe beyond his series? Tom Hiddleston does not confirm it, but he would be delighted: “I am open to everything. I have said goodbye to the character. I said hello to the character. I have said goodbye to the character again. I’ve learned not to assume anything I guess. I just appreciate being here, and there are still new ways to go. “