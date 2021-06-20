The moment a truck rammed the Gay Pride march and killed an attendee

A person has been killed when being run over by a truck when they participated this Saturday in the parade of the Gay Pride in the city of Wilton Manors, in Broward County, in the US state of Florida, local police report.

In their social networks, the police have indicated that the march was canceled and reiterated that “there is no danger to the public.”

The driver of the truck, who was carrying Gay Pride flags, has been arrested and the causes that triggered the event are currently being investigated, in which several people have been injured.

The police of Wilton manors he asks in his Twitter account “patience while we work to carry out a thorough and complete investigation” of the event.

Daily Mail published the images of the moment when the truck runs over people and crashes into a garden.

Representative Debbie Wasserman-Schultz was at the march and according to the English newspaper, she narrowly avoided the car that rammed the attendees.

The police gave a preliminary report and assured that they are reviewing the facts to determine responsibilities.

A spokesman for the Fort Lauderdale Gay Choir said the injured were members of the choir and that the conductor was ‘part of the Coro family’.

(Photo: Jason Koerner / .)