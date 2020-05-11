Las Vegas police released camera video of the body of an officer who fatally shot a man who charged him and his partner with a samurai sword.

Officer Vincent Segura, 27, and his partner responded to the Sandhill apartment complex around 11 a.m. on May 5 after a man, identified as Justin Charland, 40, was yelling at neighbors and Talking to himself, the assistant sheriff of the Metropolitan Police Department. Brett Zimmerman said in an informational video on Friday.

Charland had documented mental health problems and had previous encounters with police, who provided mental health-related assistance, Zimmerman said.

The body camera video posted during the briefing showed Charland brandishing the sword while standing on an outside staircase and screaming. Segura asks to speak to Charland and ask him for help.

The sword-wielding man was shot dead Tuesday after allegedly advancing on Las Vegas police officers, authorities said. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police)

“Why are you upset today, Justin?” Segura asks out loud in the video. “I’m trying to understand. I want to talk to you. I want to get you help. “

When Segura asks Charland to lower his sword, he replies, “No, I will die.” Charland is also heard in another part of the video that says: “You die military style.”

A few minutes later, Charland comes downstairs brandishing the sword and says he is a ninja.

“Don’t give me that, Justin,” Segura yelled at Charland as he backed away. “Come on, man, you don’t want to do this.”

Charland yells “run” several times as he continues to walk towards Segura and his partner.

“As Mr. Charland advanced toward the officers, he said he was a ninja and that he was going to kill them,” said Zimmerman. He said Charland “launched” with the 34-inch sword in an “attack position.”

Segura shot Charland three times when he was only a few yards away. Officers took life-saving measures at Charland, who was later pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Charland would have been arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and withstand arrest with a deadly weapon if he had survived, Zimmerman said. He said Charland was arrested three times between 2003 and 2008 for obstructing a public official, resisting a police officer, and assaulting a police officer.

A police team was investigating the officer’s use of force, a police statement said. The findings would be sent to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office for review. A different police team was examining the incident for a review focused on policy, tactics and training.

It was the department’s third fatal officer-related shooting and the seventh overall this year.