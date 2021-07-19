The molecular mechanism that drives the initial stage of tumor metastasis

An international team of scientists has managed to define the molecular mechanism that drives the initial step of tumor metastasis: the entry of tumor cells into vascular and / or lymphatic vessels, a process called intravasation. Understanding how tumor cells escape from the primary tumor and enter the vasculature is a key step in identifying tumor malignancy and designing disease treatment strategies.

The research has been carried out at the Johns Hopkins (United States), Alberta (Canada) and Pompeu Fabra (Barcelona, ​​Catalonia, Spain) universities.

Metastatic progression is by far the most lethal aspect of cancer, accounting for 90% of total cancer-related deaths. Metastasis is the spread of tumor cells to organs distant from the initial or primary tumor and involves the transport of neoplastic cells through the vasculature in our body. Therefore, understanding how tumor cells escape from the primary tumor and enter the vasculature (a process called intravasation) is a key step in identifying tumor malignancy and designing disease treatment strategies.

During the journey of a tumor cell from its primary location to a distant metastasis, it must contend with various and changing external mechanical stresses that challenge its survival and progression. The cell’s ability to acquire specific mechanical properties to cope with changing environments, along with other chemical and genetic signals, will determine the metastatic capabilities and often the malignancy of tumors.

The laboratories of Dr. Konstantinos Konstantopoulus at Johns Hopkins University and Dr. Miguel A. Valverde at Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) have been collaborating for the past 6 years to unravel many of the mechanisms cancer cells use to adapt to different mechanical stresses and environments to keep moving. In their new study, the team also joined forces with the laboratory of Dr. John Lewis (Canada) to answer an extremely important question in cancer: what factors determine the intravasation of a tumor cell?

Researchers have studied cell movement through bioengineered 3D structures that impose a controlled confinement of cells, which resembles the pathways that cells normally find in our bodies. At the same time, they took images of ion fluxes and recorded the cellular electrical activity that controls cellular adaptive responses, tasks in which the contribution of Dr. Selma A. Serra and Julia Carrillo from the UPF Molecular Physiology Laboratory has been essential.

From left to right: Julia Carrillo, Selma A. Serra and Miguel A Valverde. (Photo: UPF)

“The scenario faced by a cell that wants to move from one part of the body to another using the blood or lymphatic vessels is like the scenario experienced by people rafting down a rough river. Lovers of these adventure sports know that the water rapids are not the best place to launch their boat into the water. On the other hand, calm waters are more favorable for the entire crew to get on board and start sailing without getting dizzy when they touch the water ”, says Miguel A. Valverde. Similarly, it was known that cell intravasation occurs preferentially in regions of reduced fluid flow – with low mechanical stress – because low fluid flow facilitates the survival of tumor cells in the circulation. So an interesting question is: how do cells know if there is high or low fluid flow when they peek into the blood vessel?

To determine how cells respond to fluid flow when entering a vessel, the researchers modeled the transition from migration to intravasation using a microfluidic device where cells move within longitudinal tunnels that open into an orthogonal chamber in the that the flow of liquid is controlled. In their studies, the researchers analyzed the contribution of different ion channels, proteins found in the plasma membrane, which specialize in rapid responses to changes in the physical conditions of the environment. They identified the molecular fluid flow sensor, the TRPM7 ion channel. This channel is activated when the cell is exposed to a greater flow of fluid in its environment and promotes the entry of calcium into the cells. Calcium acts as a signal to orchestrate different proteins in charge of the “flywheel” of cells. As a result of this process, the cells change direction, returning through the same narrow tunnel instead of going out into the open space, that is, avoiding the “wild waters of the river.”

The international research team went on to test whether the amount and activity of TRPM7 channels present in tumor cells can be a key element in determining whether a tumor cell has a low or high intravasation capacity. For that purpose, they genetically engineered tumor cells with low or high amounts of the TRPM7 channel that glow green when exposed to controlled light. Using a powerful microscope system that tracks the movement of these cells within a live chicken embryo, they were able to associate low levels of TRPM7 with increased intravasation and distant metastasis.

They concluded their research by proposing that cancer cells suppress this mechanism, controlled by TRPM7, to intravasculate and facilitate distant metastasis. The researchers also point out that a better understanding of tumor cell intravasation is the key to future therapeutic developments to block the spread of tumor cells from their primary site, before the onset of metastasis. “We will need more studies before we can bring this to the clinical setting, but we believe that we provide, for the first time, a definitive picture of the role of TPRM7 in a crucial step in tumor metastasis,” says Konstantopoulos.

The study is titled “The fluid shear stress sensor TRPM7 regulates tumor cell intravasation.” And it has been published in the academic journal Science Advances. (Source: UPF)