Two of the actors most looking forward to seeing fans participate in a superhero adaptation are about to meet their expectations, as they have confirmed that Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt will be in a superhero movie.

Although Dwayne Johnson is set to star in the Black Adam adaptation, finally, while Emily Blunt is among the most popular choice, at least for fans, to play Invisible Woman.

Apparently, It seems that the couple, who will star in the next Disney premiere, ‘Jungle Cruise’, will bring a completely different kind of superhero story to life.

According to US media, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt will soon be in a superhero movie, ‘Ball and Chain,’ a four-part adaptation of the comic by Scott Lobdell, Ale Garza, and Richard Bennett.

The script, written by Emily V. Gordon, known for her work on ‘The Big Sick’ and ‘Little America,’ focuses on a pair of fighters who receive superpowers that only work if they learn to let go of their differences and work together. .

‘Ball and Chain’ follows Edgar and Mallory Bulson, a couple who have decided to give up on their relationship, until a mysterious meteor bathed the pair of fighters in extraterrestrial energies that gave them superpowers.

Kevin Misher is reported to be producing the project with Seven Bucks. The project is already attracting the attention of various studios, and Netflix is ​​potentially a viable candidate.

This will mark Johnson and Blunt’s new collaboration after ‘Jungle Cruise’, an adventure from Disney that has been delayed almost a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will be a matter of waiting to see if the duo convinces fans in the Disney movie, which would lead them to star in ‘Ball and Chain’, which because it is in a very early phase of development, many details are still unknown. .