Hikes session for the MOEX Russia Index, which closed the day on Tuesday, March 24 with great promotions of 7.22%, until the 2,415.97 points. The MOEX Russia Index reached a maximum volume of 2,435.27 points and a minimum volume of 2,341.21 points. The listing range for the MOEX Russia Index between its highest and lowest point (maximum-minimum) during this day it was located in the 3.86%.

If we consider the data for the last seven days, the MOEX Russia Index accumulates a rise in 8.6%; On the contrary, for a year, it has still maintained a decrease in 3.66%. The MOEX Russia Index a 24.97% below its current year’s maximum (3,219.92 points) and a 14.36% above its minimum price so far this year (2,112.64 points).

