In theory, any reasonably decent person would have to agree with the Andrés Manuel López Obrador government. In theory, I insist. Who could stand against a sovereign obsessed with fighting corruption, taking away the pageantry of the customs and customs of politicians and sumptuary spending on officials, being held accountable for two hours a day, removing the chayotes from the press, removing tax benefits to large abusive companies, improve or try to improve the purchasing power of the poor? How can we not coincide with the premises of a government that tries to make a change in favor of social justice without nationalizing private companies, without borrowing public finances, without swelling public spending and the ranks of the bureaucracy, without destabilizing society in your set?

They are flags on which almost all Mexicans would agree, and yet many disagree, and not a few say they regret having voted for it.

It would be understood, of course, if López Obrador had promised to fight for these objectives and then abandoned them, but this is not the case. On the contrary, he can be accused of many things but not of having betrayed his obsessions.

Why then does the President produce real hives in so many citizens that they would not necessarily be against a government that seeks a more just, honest and balanced society?

Allow me a parenthesis before continuing: I am not talking about those who ideologically have always been against their positions; those who believed that Mexico was doing well, except for some flaws that would disappear with time when we entered the first world, unable to see that the model we followed did not fit the lower half of Mexico and that the situation for those below had become unsustainable . I speak of those who understood that the country needed urgent change, but now they do not agree with the way it is being carried out.

And yet it is a change that is underway. Where did the paste break down?

I understand that there are controversial decisions on the part of López Obrador, from the closure of an airport under construction to the forced raffle of a plane without a plane, the construction of a refinery against the grain of what specialists say and a long etcetera. But any of those measures pales in the face of the systematic corruption of previous administrations, luxury spending, the purchase of junk refineries, the pharaonic abuses of the governors, the diversion of health funds and a long, and yes, infamous etcetera. And yet Peña Nieto is despised at best, López Obrador is hated. Why? Why is it massively transferring resources to the poor? Why are you fighting corruption? No, they execrate it for the sake of it, to put it in their own terms. It is their style, their verbal disrespect, their provocations, occurrences and accusations that truly produce welts.

For some reason, the President chose to build the 4T, dynamising the relationship with many who were not his enemies, or at least not all. Civil society, ecological groups, feminist movement, intellectuals, scientists, the media and many entrepreneurs. Over and over again the pattern is the same, three examples:

1. The subsidy for nurseries. Delivering resources directly to users instead of going through intermediaries is a powerful argument; there were ways to move to that scheme, even involving civil society; Instead it was done in the midst of a narrative battle in which organizations were accused of corruption and abuse, putting everyone in the same bag.

2.- The feminist movement. The flags of women’s liberation generally run counter to the doctrinaire right-wing positions opposed to abortion and sexual tolerance and in favor of a traditional role for women. However, López Obrador managed to alienate the movement against him. It was not even a dispute over any public policy at stake. The President quarreled with the women for the simple desire to quarrel. His excuse, “is that I always say what I think,” is unconvincing when we see the way in which he reconciles or makes peace with the television stations, with Javier Alatorre, with Trump or with the great oligarchs who are on his business council.

3.- The rescue plan against the pandemic crisis. Personally, I totally agree with the President when he says that the priority must be the protection of 70% of the poorest population in the economic tragedy that has fallen on us. Furthermore, it seems to me a milestone that for the first time it is sought that disaster does not start in the most vulnerable, as has always happened. But I don’t understand the need to fight against the other 30% and the efforts they make to try to get ahead; especially if we consider that in the medium and large companies there are many who the President wants to help. It was enough to say to businessmen “my responsibility is to protect the poor, but go ahead, let’s look for ways that, without distracting vital resources, allow us to start the production plant.” Instead, they seemed uncomfortable with the various initiatives taken by the private sector, as if there was something shameful in any strategy to take care of their businesses.

I have always thought that in López Obrador there is a statesman permanently boycotted by the martyred fighter inside him. A man who has spent so much time battling an unjust system that he no longer knows how to function without invoking rivals, real or built. It is a pity because many of their flags had the possibility of dragging a large number of social and economic actors that today operate against them. The President who calls for harmony, love and tolerance is torpedoed by the rowdy who every day indicates the evil intentions of his adversaries.

Don’t get me wrong; I much prefer this President than any of the previous ones, and it still seems to me a political miracle that a man determined to do something for those who have the least has arrived at the Palace, in this country that is so thankless and unequal. But every time I hear him rant against someone in the morning, I can’t help but wonder why make it so difficult and make it easier?

.