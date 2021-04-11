The modifications started ford bronco 6×6 and another with 750hp from hennessey

The American firm Maxlider Motors, specialized in modifying the Ford F-150 and the Rough of previous generations, announced in his account of Facebook that his next project will be the intervention on the new bronco to leave it as a vehicle of 6×6 drive.

For this modification, the firm will carry out the adaptation of a third axle in the back that will be integrated into the all-wheel drive of the vehicle and that will also require other interventions such as ‘stretching’ the chassis, increasing cargo spaces and compartments and give it a look befitting its new off-road capability. With these changes, a final look has already been proposed and the truth that with this transformation the new Ford Bronco looks quite intimidating.

Ford Bronco 6×6 from Maxlider Motors

This mighty 6×6 Ford Bronco would have a fully functional third axle at the rear and would be given additional hardware to make it a 4×4 beast.

In addition to the dark color of its body, it would receive a more robust and elevated suspension, special wheels and wheels for the most difficult terrain, special steel bumps for the ‘climbs’, large wheel arches, auxiliary lights in LEDs for the upper part and on the roof a ‘basket’ to carry all kinds of things.

Ford Bronco 6×6 from Maxlider Motors

In addition to the third axis, the other profound intervention will be in the stretching of its chassis and the increase of the cargo area in the rear part that to maintain the original lines of the vehicle will not be exposed to the ‘open air’ as in most of this type of work and that would leave her with a double side window of the same shape and size.

This, incidentally, will increase the length of the Maxlider Motors Ford Bronco, which represents a considerable increase in weight that already tipped the balance with the rest of the changes.

For now, we do not know more details of this ambitious project beyond the three renderings published by the company itself, in which a black copy can be seen with its six wheels mounted on BF Goodrich tires and what appears to be portal axles. to gain some height. It also has additional high intensity lights on the top and a structure to transport different packages, as well as some protections on the front.

Due to the increase in weight, it is possible that this Bronco 6×6 is accompanied by an increase in power in its 2.7-liter V6 engine, which produces 330 horsepower and a maximum torque of 542 Nm. Those interested should know that this vehicle will be available in 2022, although its price is very likely to take the idea of ​​acquiring a copy like this out of their heads because it is worth no less than $ 399,000, that is, about 335,000 euros to change. Reservations are already open.

We know that Hennessey is already preparing a very beast Ford Bronco that will give a lot of power thanks to a supercharged V8 engine that will replace the V6 EcoBoost that comes from the factory, in order to obtain no less than 750 horsepower. However, what we did not expect is that someone would dare to install an additional axle in the popular American 4×4, making it a direct rival to the Mercedes G-Class 6×6.