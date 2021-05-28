The modern stadium where the 2021 Champions League final will be played

For the second year in a row the UEFA champions league It will be defined in Portugal, in 2020 it was in Lisbon and in 2021 it will be in Porto. The modern Estádio do Dragão is already in full dress to receive the Manchester City and the Chelsea fc, the English who want the Orejona.

This stadium was inaugurated on November 16, 2003, in a friendly between Porto FC against FC Barcelona, ​​to replace the das Antas stadium and be part of the 2004 Eurocup that took place in Portugal, which hosted five games.

It has a capacity to receive 50,033 spectators and its construction cost € 98,000,000. This Saturday it will receive 6,000 spectators from both teams, plus another percentage that will be for fans in general arranged by UEFA. This will give a total of 33% of the capacity and will enter 16,500 people.

All eyes on Porto… 👀 # UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/y4kSP1VtQj – Champions League (@LigadeCampeones) May 27, 2021

Why will the final be played at Estádio do Dragão?

At first, the 2021 final was scheduled to be played at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Turkey, but amid restrictions due to the pandemic, UEFA reconsidered the decision and explained it in a statement.

“Following the UK government’s decision to place Turkey on its COVID-19 travel destination red list, hosting the final there would not have meant any of the clubs’ national fans would be able to travel to the game. After a year without fans being able to access the stadiums, UEFA thought that everything possible had to be done to ensure that fans of the two finalist teams could attend, ”the statement reads.

33% CAPACITY FOR THE FINAL🐲🏟 The Estadio do Dragão will be allowed to enter at 33% of its capacity, for the final of the UEFA Champions League🏆 There will be a total of 16,500 fans: 6,000 from each team and the rest of tickets for the general public🎫🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/DyrnoLCRLO – La Octava Sports (@laoctavasports) May 26, 2021

Here you have the options to watch the final on TV and streaming.

The concerts that have been held there

The Rolling Stones on August 12, 2006. 47,801 people entered.

Coldplay on May 18, 2012. 52,457 people entered.

Muse on June 10, 2013. 45,000 people entered.

One Direction on June 13, 2014. 45,001 people entered.

Read also: The Champions League final comes with devalued strikers