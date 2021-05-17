the modern and exclusive reinterpretation signed by David Brown

It was in 2017 that we first talked about the MINI Remastered that David Brown Automotive was working on. The British firm raised a modern reinterpretation of that classic MINI that was etched on the retinas of many enthusiasts. It would keep its essence, but it would also introduce improvements in technology and offer superior performance. Just look at the MINI Remastered Oselli Edition, the first version of the model that is being delivered to customers.

The collaboration with Oselli, a specialist in classics and sports, makes this specimen have a very particular approach. Its performance is well above that of the classic, as it offers a power that is 70% above the series, having made numerous adjustments. The 1,450cc gasoline engine with SU twin carburettor reaches up to 125 hp and 153 Nm of torque, so it is positioned as the most powerful model in its class. That allows it to have an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 7.8 seconds, faster than many current cars.

This specimen is linked to a five-speed manual gearbox which also receives modifications to cope with the increase in power. The four-speed automatic can only go with the 1,380 cc mechanics. The folks at David Brown Automotive have fitted this car with a reinforced crankshaft, limited slip differential, high-performance AP Racing brakes, suspension with Bilstein shock absorbers or a sports exhaust system.

The MINI Remastered Oselli Edition wants to be competitive both on the open road and on the track and that is why the user is allowed a highly customizable settings. Outside you can choose between several base colors, always with the stripes contrasting. Comes with a grille numbered 60 for the model’s anniversary and receives LED lighting of the latest generation to improve the visibility section. The rims in this case are 13 inches to equip more capable tires.

Although the interior is probably the most customizable part, since the MINI Remastered Oselli Edition can be chosen with two or four seats. In the two-seater there are bucket seats with four-point harnesses and a roll cage instead of the rear seats, the best option for the circuit. Although you can also order a refined four-seater with leather and Alcantara upholstery. The steering wheel can also be placed both on the left and on the right.

Only 60 units will be made of this copy and orders are already being accepted. The price starts from 98,000 pounds, which would be about 114,000 euros to the current change.

