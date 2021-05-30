The modern Abarth 1000 SP that remained in the prototype phase

A few days ago, the Abarth press website lit up with the presentation of a prototype of a new car. It was called Abarth 1000 SP, and it was a tribute to one of the most legendary racing cars of the brand. Based on the Alfa Romeo 4C platform, the press release did not make the manufacturer’s intentions clear, beyond its one-off status. Our colleague Guille Alfonsín, who knows the ins and outs of Abarth for a while, confirmed to us on Instagram that this prototype is more than five years old, and will never be mass-produced.

The Abarth 1000 SP project of the 21st century was born in 2010, and it was to be the Abarth brother of the Alfa Romeo 4C, built on its same carbon fiber monocoque platform. Designed by Ruben Wainberg, this car remained in the strictest of secrecy for the past six years, having been designed in 2015. Unfortunately, “team orders” prevailed over the original Abarth idea, and the project’s poor profitability. The Alfa Romeo 4C shattered Abarth’s brilliant idea. It would have been a big big brother to the Abarth 595.

A roll cage and no hood in sight. A true pure roadster.

On paper, the idea was great. A Very light roadster, positioning even more spartan and simple than the Alfa Romeo 4C, and with a design clearly inspired by the classic. Although fitted with discreet headlamps, the Abarth 1000 SP retained the characteristic front air intake, the front hood grille and a mid-engine configuration. The classic racing car weighed just 480 kilos and its 1.0-liter engine – derived from the Fiat 600 engine – produced a whopping 105 hp, and was also in rear center position.

With a 1.75-liter 240PS four-cylinder turbocharger, the power-to-weight ratio of this modern Abarth would have been even better than that of the classic racing car – his weight would have been just 800 kilos. Being a purist car, it would retain the 4C’s unassisted steering and its utterly radical and direct character. I have driven many cars in my life, but few have offered me the driving feel of the Alfa Romeo 4C, and none of them were contemporary. The Alfa Romeo 4C stopped selling in 2020But hopes for an Abarth 1000 SP had died years before.

There is no hope that it can be mass produced. Too bad, its design was a faithful reinterpretation of the classic.

However, and despite the fact that this is a sad story, we have the consolation of having known the car that could have been, the car that would have put Abarth on the path of Lotus, Caterham and other purist sports car makers.