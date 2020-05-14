Carmen Campuzano reported in networks the death of her brother (IG: carmencampuzanooficial)

The model Carmen Campuzano reported the death of her brother, Jorge Campuzano.

In your account InstagramCarmen shared a photo of her brother with the message: “Jorge Campuzano. Brother, I love you, rest in peace and go with God ”, accompanied by a black bow on a cross.

He also shared with his followers a broader text:

“How much your game hurts me. I love you deeply, may God keep you with him, illuminate your path. Blessed are you forever, my little Jorgito. Friends, my brother left me. Tell them in a prayer to heaven to guide their path and come with God. “

The Mexican model did not give more details about the death of her brother, so for now the causes behind the death are not known.

Other games in the entertainment world

On Thursday morning, the death of the magician Krotani, father of the magician Ari Sandy, was also learned.

In fact, it was Ari Sandy who broke the news. “With sadness in my heart, I inform you that my father, the Magician Krotani, passed away in the early hours of today, May 14. Rest in peace and thank you for the great teachings you left me, ”he wrote on Twitter.

Ari Sandy had reported last April about the health complications of her father, who he fell and broke his hip, reason why it had been operated so that they placed a plate to him.

“Thank you very much for your words of encouragement. I tell you my father, the Magician Krotani, he has already left the operation and everything is fine. He is recovering and in two or three hours he will be in his room. She is a 90-year-old person, strong and eager to live, ”wrote Ari Sandy on Twitter on April 27.

On April 29, Ari Sandy reported that her father had left the hospital and shared a photo of how she prepared to go to the hospital for him, in the middle of the coronavirus epidemic.

“With the pleasure of informing you that my father, the Magician Krotani, is already at home, today he left the hospital. These are the steps I took to go for him; better to exaggerate than regret. “

Krotani founded a true dynasty of magicians, because as Ari Sandy explained in his blog, his “magic family” began with the Magician Krotani and continued with his brothers, “the Magician Rolando, the Magician Nani and the little foray my older brother made who was called the Magician Aldo at some time. My nephew magicians, Magician Mich, the elder and Magician Riken who currently lives in Japan exercising this noble trade or profession; and my niece, la Maga Caro ”.

Yoshio’s death

Also on Wednesday night, singer Yoshio died of COVID-19 complications. The interpreter had been hospitalized since the beginning of May.

“He didn’t deserve to leave like this” Marcela Hernández, Yoshio’s widow, assured Javier Poza’s radio program.

“My heart is … I don’t know how I am, but I will be fine because I promised and I told him that if God had to take it to him it would be fine, that we were waiting for him, but that if God said to leave we were going to be fine, to leave quietly, ”he recalled.

“His soul is already where it should be. I have to do something, a farewell, a tribute that is worthy …. He recorded an album that was the last one he was going to releaseHe enjoyed it, recorded it with my daughter. He was composing something but did not record anything, “he added.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

“He didn’t deserve to leave like this”: Yoshio’s widow spoke after the singer’s death

The legendary magician Krotani, father of the magician Ari Sandy, died