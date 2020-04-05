Despite what we might have thought some time ago, our smartphone screens do nothing but grow. Those who love big screens and look for the best have plenty to choose from. But, What mobile has the best screen right now?

These devices may be the best option if you are looking for a screen that surprises. They are not cheap, in fact they are two high-end that have just been presented, but the exclusive has a price. We tell you everything you need to know about two of the best panels of the moment.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The largest of the new Galaxy S20 passed through our hands just a few days ago. It comes with a huge screen 6.9-inch AMOLED and Full HD + resolution, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Our colleague Christian classifies it as “an excellent screen that surpasses that of any other mobile that we have ever tried in basically every aspect imaginable.” Enjoy a spectacular maximum brightness, faithful colors and a very high resolution, in addition to the fluidity that these 120 Hz provide. Another point in its favor is the disappearance of the edge curves, which could be annoying.

Inside is the Exynos 990 5G, which arrives with stunning 12GB and 16GB versions of RAM. You will also have no storage problems, you can choose between 128 GB and 512 GB, both expandable up to 1 TB with microSD cards.

The bulky rear module serves to house a total of 4 sensors. In addition to a main 108 megapixel cameraIt houses a 12 megapixel wide angle, a 48 megapixel “telephoto” and a depth sensor. In the small hole in its front, a 40 megapixel sensor. As we pointed out in your analysis, your cameras allow you to capture very good images in most situations. However, Samsung’s characteristic processing is noted, with a softening on the faces and a tendency for saturated tones.

Your battery 5,000 mAhwho enjoys 45W fast chargeIt also does a good job. This Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra also has IP68 certification, stereo speakers, 5G and NFC connectivity. He lacks nothing, something we expected in a device that exceeds 1,300 euros.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Specifications

Dimensions167 x 76 x 8.8 mm

221 grams

6.9-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display

120 Hz refresh rate



Resolution WQHD + (3,200 x 1,440 pixels) 511 ppi

Processor Samsung Exynos 990 5G

RAM12 / 16GB LPDDR5

One UI 2.0 operating system based on Android 10

Storage 128/512 GB UFS 3.0 expandable by micro SD up to 1 TB

PhotographyRear: 108 MP (main) ƒ / 1.8, OIS. 12 MP (wide angle) ƒ / 2.2. 48 MP (telephoto) ƒ / 3.5, 4X optical zoom

hybrid 10X, digital 100X, OIS. DepthVision sensor.

Frontal: 40 MP ƒ / 2.2

Battery 5000 mAh with 45W fast charge (25W charger included)

Wireless charging

Wireless PowerShare Reverse Wireless Charging

Others IP68 protection, 5G, Dolby Atmos Stereo Speaker by AKG stereo speakers, on-screen ultrasonic fingerprint reader

Colors: Cosmic Gray, Cosmic Black

PriceFrom 1,359 euros

OPPO Find X2 Pro

Panel this OPPO Find X2 Pro It is also quite large, with a size of 6.7 inches and QHD + resolution. Its colors are very powerful and striking, it is very attractive at first sight. Nevertheless, The best thing is that 120 Hz refresh rate again, that make everything fly. As we pointed out in your analysis, the experience is very pleasant and any multimedia content is enjoyed much more than on other screens. Not everything is positive, it has sharp curves that, I think, do not contribute anything.

Under its chassis is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, most likely, the best processor that an Android smartphone can incorporate right now. We find it next to a single version of 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, numbers that can satisfy anyone. Its performance is excellent and along with its spectacular screen it is postulated as a very good option for the most gamers.

Enjoy a 48-megapixel main sensor, a wide angle which repeats with 48 megapixels and a telephoto lens 13 megapixel camera with periscope structure. For selfies and video calls, a 32 megapixel camera. The results have been very good, with a night mode that stands out for its sharpness and luminosity.

Fast charging technology SuperVOOC With which this OPPO arrives is surprising. You can fully charge your 4,260 mAh battery in just over 30 minutes and places it above any other device you have tried. Among other features of the Chinese terminal, it is worth highlighting its model made of vegan leather, IP65 protection and NFC connectivity. Unfortunately, it is not yet for sale, although will arrive in the coming days with a price of 1,199 euros.

OPPO Find X2 Pro, technical sheet

Dimensions74.4 x 165.2 x 8.8

200 grams

Screen 6.7 inch

120Hz, 3168 x 1440 pixels Quad HD + 513 ppi

20: 9 aspect ratio

Gorilla Glass 6 Brightness up to 1200 nits

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor

RAM12 GB LPDDR5

Operating systemColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10

Storage 512 GB UFS 3.0

CamerasRear triple, 48 + 48 + 13 megapixels, 5x optical zoom, 60x digital zoom, 3D zoom, image stabilization, autofocus, face detection, 4K video

Frontal 32 MP

2,260 mAh battery with 65W fast charge

Others IP65, 3D glass, ceramic or vegan leather back, Wi-Fi 6, NFC

So which one is better?

What is the mobile with the best screen? I don’t think there is a clear winner between these two terminals. It is best to think about the details to find the one that best suits what we are looking for, also the price. With the OPPO you can enjoy 120 Hz and constant QHD + resolution, something that is not possible in the Galaxy S20 Ultra. On the Samsung device, for reasons of autonomy, you must lower the resolution if you want to have 120 Hz activated.

It may interest you: AMOLED, P-OLED, OLED and LCD – these are the differences between screen types

On the other hand, Galaxy S20 Ultra’s screen has hardly any curve, which avoids reflections and the occasional nuisance. It is also true that it is noticeably larger and not comfortable for all users. As you can see, there are points for and against each one of them. In my case, I may have chosen the OPPO, due to the difference in price and size. With which you stay?.

Follow Andro4all