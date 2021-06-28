The Mobile World Congress in Barcelona with a hybrid format

Event attendees must take a covid test and an app manages the registration and entry of participants

The king will meet again this Monday with Aragonés after having shared a table at the inaugural dinner last Sunday

Among the entrepreneurs of the sector that will participate is the founder of Tesla, Elon Musk

The XIV edition of Mobile World Congress It will be inaugurated this Monday morning at the Gran Via de Fira de Barcelona venue, in the Barcelona municipality of L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, with a hybrid format.

Felipe VI met again with Aragonés last Sunday in the MWC inaugural dinner, which was held at the Montjuic venue in the Catalan capital, and where, despite the fact that the Catalan president refused to receive the monarch, they did share a table later. This Monday they will coincide again at the premiere of the fair.

In his speech at the inaugural dinner, the king argued that “Catalonia and Barcelona are a good example of how to adapt to new circumstances with flexibility and vision of the future “.

Hybrid format with anticovid measures

The MWC event hopes to bring together between 30,000 and 50,000 attendees, 300 exhibitors, 600 speakers and 350 startups spread over 100,000 square meters, which will be combined with the digital format.

GSMA CEO John Hoffman announced in September that the fair – which is typically held between February and March – it was postponed to the end of June, also due to the pandemic, and assured that in 2022 he would return to Barcelona in February and Shanghai in summer.

For safe assistance, GSMA has created a strict health plan with a mask, safety distances, hydroalcoholic gel, temperature measurement throughout the enclosure, compulsory covid test for entry and an app to manage the registration and entry of attendees.

The MWC will also donate 300,000 euros to the local economy for the recovery, job creation and recognition of the activity of numerous sectors through programs against Covid-19. In addition, GSMA offers this year a entrance at a reduced price of 21 euros to Spanish workers in 11 sectors – such as the automotive, education and ‘e-commerce’ – and will donate part of this collection.

Particiapant enterprises

The event will once again show the latest mobile technologies on device news, progress in the implementation of 5G networks and connected cars, despite the fact that more than a dozen multinationals have canceled their physical assistance.

Between the companies that will not attend in person They are Qualcomm, Xiaomi, Samsung, Google, Sony, Ericcson, Nokia, Oracle, Facebook, Cisco, Vodafone, Microsoft, Lenovo, Intel, Deutsche Telekom and British Telecom.

The main ones that will be physically They are Citi, Orange, Accenture, Acciona, Amazon Web Services, Cellnex, Hewlett Packard, Huawei, Kaspersky, Lleida.net, Parlem Telecom, Satelliot, Telefónica, Verizon, Vodafone and Xiaomi.

The main topics will be innovation and leadership, with specific aspects such as ‘blockchain roaming’ for the control and ownership of information, while reports will also be presented focusing on gender equality in industry, the mobile economy, climate and artificial intelligence.

The latest mobile trends will continue to focus on foldable and smart mobiles with several cameras and long-lasting batteries.

Political presence

The main personalities who will attend the inauguration this Monday are, in addition to King Felipe and Pere Aragonés, the President of the Government, Pedro Sanchez, and the mayors of L’Hospitalet and Barcelona, Núria Marín and Ada Colau.

The Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, will speak in the session ‘Post-covid justice’ this Monday, while the Second Vice President of the Government and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia calviño, will be part of two presentations on the first day that will discuss humanism, ethics, rights and the digital emergency in Congress.

The Secretary of State for Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence, Carme artigas, will be one of the speakers to discuss the most innovative technologies and their post-pandemic application.

Entrepreneurs and intellectuals

Among the entrepreneurs of the technology sector, the founder of Tesla, Elon Musk, that on Tuesday afternoon he will deliver a virtual conference. Before, the president of Telefónica, Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete will participate in the inaugural session of the Congress, in which the CEO of Orange will also be present, Stéphane Ricard, and the CEO of Deutsche Telekom, Timotheus Höttges.

During Monday afternoon, Alvarez-Pallete will participate in another meeting on digital humanism, where the thinker and author of Sapiens and Homo Deus, Yuval Noah Harari, and the anthropologist Juan Luis Arsuaga will be present.

Despite the absences caused by the pandemic, other leaders of large business groups will appear during the congress, such as the CEO of IBM, Arvind krishna, who will also speak on Monday afternoon, together with the CEO of Accenture, Julie Sweet, and the CEO of ZTE, Xu Ziyang.