If you are already tired of video calls, here is the definitive solution: a mobile with an analog dialer, without a camera or touch screen. But yes, with 4G …

In recent months most of us have been saturated with video calls. They have been of great help in keeping us in touch with our loved ones, or on a professional level. But they end up becoming overwhelming. An aerospace engineer named Justine Haupt has found the solution: Rotary Cellphone, a mobile with a rotary analog keyboard, and 4G.

If you are older than you would surely like, you will remember that older landlines came with a rotary analog dialer: to choose who you wanted to call you had to put your finger in each of the numbers, and turn the dial. Justine Haupt has adapted this mechanism to a digital mobile phone, eliminating the touch screen and the camera. A radical way to end video calls at once and the addiction to sliding your finger on the screen.

A few months ago we saw a first version that we could create ourselves with a 3D printer, but it was only 3G. Now the mobile has improved adding 4G connection and other news, as they tell us in Cracked. You can see it in this video:

Rotary Cellphone it has an electronic ink screen which shows data like the number we are talking to. It also incorporates an SD card reader to save the contacts.

Use a vibration system that does not sound, so you can notice it if you have it in your pocket, but do not lose focus if you have left it on the table.

It is also designed to last: is completely repairable. The parts can be printed, in the case of the case, or replaced by others, if the telephone circuit is damaged.

As we have commented, the first version was designed as a DIY mobile phone with a printable casing with a 3D printer, but due to the large number of requests received, Justine Haupt will release the 4G version at the end of the year, through Sky’s Edge.

If you are looking for a retro mobile to disconnect from the world while remaining reachable, with all the advantages of the 4G connection, Rotary Cellphone It is a really original and fun concept.