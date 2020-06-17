The prototype mobile vision software / hardware platform designed within the framework of ‘Eyes of Things’, a European project led by the Castilla-La Mancha university (UCLM) through its VISILAB research group and that took place between January 2015 and July 2018, will travel to space tomorrow through a Observation nanosatellite from the European Space Agency that will provide ground information and will be launched on the Vega rocket.

The ‘Eyes of Things’ project brought together eight European partners and was financed by Brussels with 3.7 million euros under the Horizon 2020 framework program. The Irish company Ubotica Technologies continued to exploit the project results for clients such as the Space Agency European, Intel and Lenovo, and with it the VISILAB group continues to work closely as they have established a Business Classroom at UCLM.

Will travel to space in the cubesat PhiSat-1

At the end of the project, the company Ubótica slightly modified the vision systems developed in ‘Eyes of Things’ – a circuit board with its associated vision software – and tested it at the European Center for Nuclear Research (-CERN-, Switzerland) to check the radiation resistance of the platform. After the satisfactory tests, the plate will travel in the PhiSat-1 cubesat that is part of the FSSCat mission, aboard the Vega rocket that will take off tomorrow, June 18, at 10:50 p.m. from the space port of Europe in French Guiana (June 19, 03:50 am in Spain).

The software platform designed by UCLM under the direction of Professor Óscar Déniz that will travel to space has the specific mission of detecting clouds in the images captured by the satellite, so that it is not necessary to send all the captured images to earth, since those in which clouds appear do not work, which would suppose a considerable saving of energy in the satellite.

The cubesat PhiSat-1 is designed to have a useful life of one year in space. In addition to this, the Vega rocket will carry 53 satellites at once in orbit in the first shared-trip mission dedicated to light satellites. Vega is 30 meters high, four stages, and is designed to carry between 300 and 1,500 kilograms of payload, depending on orbit and altitude. Its initial launch was scheduled for 2019 but it suffered two setbacks, the first in July 2019 due to a technical anomaly and the second motivated by COVID-19.

